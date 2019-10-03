Nick Carter & Lauren Kitt Welcome Baby Girl In Midst Of Drama With His Brother Aaron

Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter and his wife, Lauren Kitt, have welcomed a healthy baby girl to their family. The new little one joins 3-year-old big brother Odin Reign and her arrival comes after some difficult times for the family.

Us Weekly shares that Nick and Lauren’s baby girl arrived late on Wednesday, October 2. A representative tells the outlet that both Lauren and the couple’s little girl are doing well.

So far, it doesn’t look as if Nick and Lauren have revealed the baby’s name or shared any photos with media outlets or via social media.

Prior to this, Nick and Lauren shared that she had miscarried a baby three months into her pregnancy. Nick shared the heartbreaking news via his Twitter page at the time, canceling a concert as well. This pregnancy news came about eight months after the miscarriage.

The couple also had a pregnancy loss prior to conceiving Odin. Lauren talked about that loss in a pre-taped video that was shared during Nick’s 2015 run on Dancing with the Stars.

The healthy birth of Nick and Lauren’s daughter comes just a couple of weeks after the family scrambled to deal with some drama and alleged threats coming from his brother, Aaron Carter.

As The Inquisitr detailed, Nick alleged that Aaron threatened Lauren and the family’s unborn baby. Concerns over Aaron’s behavior led Nick to pursue a restraining order against his brother. Soon, Aaron’s twin sister, Angel, did the same.

The drama with Aaron has been seemingly escalating in recent months. Aaron has appeared on The Doctors and insisted that he is clean and healthy and he previously detailed that he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and extreme anxiety.

Not long after sharing those details in a taped segment for The Doctors, Aaron claimed via his Instagram page that he had never received any of those diagnoses. There were also numerous headlines generated over the past few weeks about Aaron’s gun collection and his family’s concerns over those guns and his mental state.

For now, it appears that Nick and Lauren are determined to focus on their small family and keep Aaron and his issues at a distance. Fans are surely glad to hear that Lauren and the new baby girl are both doing well, despite the stress that the family has been navigating for the past few weeks.

While Nick Carter and Lauren Kitt have not yet revealed the baby girl’s name or shared photos, it probably will not take long for that to happen. Congratulations on the family’s new addition!