Former Disney Star Maitland Ward Is Now Working In Porn

'I don't think my fans have seen me like this before,' she said.

Former Disney Channel star Maitland Ward, who you may remember from Boy Meets World, is now in a decidedly different career path: full-length, feature-film porn. It’s a move she describes as “authentic” in a recent interview with InTouch Weekly.

Maitland, 42, is perhaps best remembered for her work in the later seasons of the popular Disney Channel show. Since then, she’s made a name for herself as a cosplay and social media star.

Now, however, she’s doing something decidedly different: adult feature films.

Her adult film debut will be in Drive, a feature-length film (a rarity in the adult industry these days). She says the filmmakers came to her with the script.

“They asked me to be a part of this, and I thought, ‘I never knew there was anything in adults or porn or whatever that was this well done.’ I read the script, and I was like, ‘This is really, really well-written,'” she says.

She doesn’t give much in the way of details about what Drive’s plot is about, only to say that her character starts out as “innocent” but later comes out of her shell sexually.

“I think that is a really fun way to play an explorer, and I got to do things that I wouldn’t have thought in the past. Just these sexual situations that are sort of taboo,” she says.

So how did a former child star on the wholesome Disney Channel wind up in adult films? Maitland calls it the “organic” progression of her career.

Before Boy Meets World, Maitland had gotten some work here and there as a teen actress, mostly doing bit parts. After her two-year Disney Channel gig, she had a few more bit parts here and there, in TV and movies, but by 2007 her career had dried up.

However, she simply moved her career into a different direction: cosplay and social media. She gained fame as an Instagram star, as well becoming an attraction unto herself at comic and sci-fi conventions, thanks to her elaborate, sexy, and well-crafted cosplay.

“I have always sort of been an exhibitionist, like always. I love dressing sexy in public and things like that,” she says.

As for Boy Meets World, Maitland looks back fondly on those years and says she still keeps in touch with some of the cast “on and off,” although she admits that they’re not exactly best friends. She wasn’t invited back for the Boy Meets World reboot, Girl Meets World, but she says that she would love to see the original cast reunite for a movie.