Halsey Shows Off Chiseled Abs And Incredible Figure In White Crop Top And Tight Skirt

Halsey thanked her fans for all the birthday wishes with a sizzling new Instagram post that has her followers in an absolute frenzy.

The latest addition to the singer’s Instagram page was shared on Thursday, October 3, and was an instant hit with her millions of fans. The upload included a total of three photos of her trip to Santorini, Greece — a trip she took to celebrate turning 25 last weekend on September 29. In the caption, Halsey expressed that she was grateful for everyone that had sent her well wishes on her big day, but it appeared that her 16.4 million followers had even more gratitude for the stunning new photos of the star that proved impossible to be ignored.

The “Nightmare” singer kicked off her new Instagram upload with a solo photo of her leaning up against a white wall with a gorgeous view that overlooked the mountains and cloudless blue sky. The scene was nothing short of breathtaking, but it was Halsey herself that captivated her audience by showing off her rock-hard body in a sexy, skimpy ensemble that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

The babe left very little to the imagination in a white bandeau crop top that clung tight to her voluptuous assets — the only part of her upper body that it provided any coverage to. Her long, toned arms were stretched out on the wall behind her, but it was the singer’s sculpted midsection that quickly became the star of the photo.

Halsey’s trim waist and sculpted abs were left completely bare for her followers to ogle in — something they all certainly did. Her tan-colored midi skirt sat low on her hips, clinging tight to her famous curves to highlight her hourglass silhouette while a small cut-out design on its waistband teased her fans with a glimpse of even more skin.

A swipe to the second photo of the set saw the rock star wearing the same ensemble, though this time she was sitting down at a table, appearing to get ready for a meal. The close-up offered another look at her enviably flat torso, as well as some of the other details of her look. Halsey added a set of long, silver statement earrings and wore a pair of tortoise shell sunglasses on top her head. Her long, black hair cascaded down her back as she sat fanning herself off, while her face was done up with a gorgeous makeup look that made her striking features pop.

The third and final snap in the Instagram post included a gorgeous view of the town of Santorini, which was almost as breathtaking as Halsey herself.

Unsurprisingly, fans of the “Without Me” singer went absolutely wild for the new addition to her Instagram page. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up well over 1 million likes after just two hours of going live — and that number still continues to grow by the minute. Thousands flocked to the comments section as well to shower Halsey with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“WOW GOD IS A WOMAN,” one person wrote.

Another said that she was “the most beautiful person on this planet.”

“Greek history gained another goddess,” commented a third.

Shortly before her birthday, Halsey had another huge night — performing at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty New York Fashion Week show. Of course, she shared a few snaps of the evening to her Instagram page to show off her look for the night, which included a plunging, purple silk top and shorts that she looked absolutely stunning in.