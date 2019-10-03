Aaron Carter Accuses Dr. Drew Of ‘Dragging’ Britney Spears Into His ‘Issues’

Musician Aaron Carter has accused Dr. Drew of “dragging” Britney Spears into his “issues” after the medical professional and television star told TMZ that Carter’s new face tattoo reminded him of Britney Spears’ infamous breakdown in 2007.

Carter’s facial ink appears to draw similarities to Medusa, the Greek monster with snakes for hair.

Dr. Drew, who first stated that he did not know Carter and had “no business” commenting on his health or mental state, revealed in a brief interview that he knew of the singer’s many issues and revealed that Carter was likely in the same condition now as Spears was then.

In 2008, Spears was twice committed to a psychiatric ward, known in California as a 5150 hold. After the second hold, her father, Jamie Spears, asked the Los Angeles County Superior Court for an emergency conservatorship. The arrangement was made permanent by the end of the year and continues to this day.

Dr. Drew feels Carter is not getting the “proper care” he needs and that is hurting him. Carter learned of the doctor’s statements and took to Twitter to share his own views on the medical professional’s diagnosis of him.

The former teen idol stated on the social media site, “Hey Dr. Drew, if you’re gonna say on your TMZ post initially that you can’t really comment and then you dive right in without even knowing me?”

“Dr. Drew, you immediately start listing off my ‘issues.’ Don’t drag Britney Spears into it. Have a conversation with me. Leave Britney Spears out of my issues, which you know nothing about. I’m a man & my face tattoo is my body, my canvas, no right to judge a book by its cover.”

Carter has been open about his struggles, appearing on The Doctors in September of this year to speak out that he is reportedly battling multiple mental health issues, including multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety, and manic depression.

In the past several weeks, Aaron Carter has also gone to war with his brother, Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter. Nick and sister Angel Carter (Aaron’s twin) filed for a temporary restraining order against their brother, in light of what they called Aaron’s “increasingly alarming behavior.”

Nick Carter also shared on Twitter his beliefs that his brother Aaron “harbored thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child.”

“We were left with no choice but to take away every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family.”

Nick Carter concluded his statement regarding Aaron by noting that he and Angel love their brother very much and hope he gets the proper treatment before any harm comes to himself or anyone else. In response, Aaron remarked that there is no truth to the claims made by his brother and said he would never harm anyone, especially his own family.

The Inquisitr previously reported on Carter’s new ink, revealing that the singer’s extreme new look has some fans concerned.