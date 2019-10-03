Aussie Bombshell Tammy Hembrow Barely Covers Her Body In Sexy Orange String Bikini

Tammy Hembrow is showing off the body that made her famous on social media once again.

As those who follow the blond beauty on Instagram know, Tammy regularly shows off her killer figure for fans in a wide-range of NSFW photos that include plenty of bikini shots. The YouTuber is also a fitness model and enthusiast, and it’s easy to see that she practices what she preaches because her body in nothing short of perfect. In the most recent photo that was shared on her page, Hembrow gets sweet and sexy while clad in a bikini.

In the image, the model poses on a metal bench with her two kiddos in tow. Just behind them is one of Australia’s beautiful beaches, though, Hembrow does not tag which specific one that they were spending the day at. Her son sits next to her, wearing a smile and a pair of blue swim trunks. In her arms, Tammy holds her adorable little girl who is rocking pigtail buns and an orange swimsuit.

The mother of two gives her daughter a kiss on the cheek as she wears her long, blond locks slicked back in a high bun. She sits in profile in the photo and her amazing body is on full display in a tiny orange, string bikini that barely even covers her body and shows off her toned legs and taut tummy. The post has only been live for a few short hours, but it’s earning Tammy a lot of attention from fans with over 207,000 likes and well over 700 comments.

While some fans commented on the photo to let Tammy know that her kids are as cute as can be, countless others raved over her amazing bikini body which was the focal point of the photo. A few other fans had no words for the stunning new shot and commented using emoji instead.

“Could they be anymore perfect,” one fan asked with a series of heart-eye emoji.

“You are a True Queen,” another follower chimed in with a single red heart emoji attached to the end.

“I want you to be my mom too please, @tammyhembrow you’re so beautiful inside & out,” another commented.

When the social media sensation isn’t rocking a bikini, she’s usually strutting her stuff in workout gear. Last week, The Inquisitr shared that the model’s amazing figure was on full display in another sexy image as she posed in a sexy white bra and matching hot pants. Once again, her toned and tanned figure took center stage in the shot and that post racked up over 188,000 likes.

Fans can keep up with Tammy by giving her a follow on Instagram.