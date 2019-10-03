Russian Bombshell Dasha Mart Wows In Daisy Dukes & Orange Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Dasha Mart is heating things up on Instagram this week. On Thursday, the Russian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of sweltering snapshots. In these particular images, she shows off her dangerous curves in a barely-there bikini top that leaves almost nothing to the imagination.

In the photos, Dasha is posing in front of a mirror as she snaps a selfie in what looks to be a bathroom. According to the geotag she included with her post, the model snapped the photos in Miami Beach, Florida. Dasha is rocking a bright orange bathing suit that features a classic triangle top with itty-bitty cups, the swimsuit showing off quite a bit of her cleavage. In addition, the swimsuit top also features two silicone straps that tie behind the model’s neck, which gives off the impression that the garment is simply floating on her torso. While Dasha didn’t include any tags that show what brand the bikini is, the piece looks similar to a style by Oh Polly that has been popular among social media influencers this year, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out.

Dasha teamed her bikini top with a pair of light-washed Daisy Dukes that sit high on her frame, leaving her toned upper abs fully visible.

Her denim shorts are super short, which helps highlight her toned thighs. The model is posing with her legs slightly apart in a way that further showcases the curves of her body. Dasha is wearing her golden blond hair swept over to one side and styled down in straight strands that cascade over her shoulder, partially covering her face.

The photos from the slideshow she posted are very similar, featuring the model in the same outfit and location.

At the time of this writing, the post — which Dasha shared with her 1.5 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 11,500 likes within just a couple of hours of going live. The same time period also brought in upward of 560 comments to the post, suggesting many more interaction will still come in throughout the day.

Loading...

Users of the social media app who are fans of the model flocked to the comments section to engage with her post and praise her beauty. While most of the comments underneath the photos are in her native Russian, some English comments show she has fans around the world.

“Gorgeous,” one of her English-speaking fans wrote.

“Good morning and happy day beautiful,” said another one.