Pamela Anderson Slays In White Panties & See-Through Shirt In Double Instagram Post: ‘Good Morning’

Pamela Anderson sent her social media followers into a frenzy on Thursday when she posted a stunning new Instagram update of herself rocking a very skimpy ensemble.

In the double photo post, Pamela is seen wearing nothing but a pair of tiny white panties and a see-through white top. The outfit showcases the former Baywatch star’s long, lean legs, curvy hips, and tiny waist. It also accents her ample bust as her top is sheer and allows fans to peek at a skimpy camisole underneath. The shirt also falls off of the model’s shoulder to expose even more skin.

Pamela has her long, blond hair pulled back into a classic ponytail behind her head for the sexy snapshot. She also appears to wear a full face of makeup in the photo, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. Anderson also seemingly added blush on her cheeks and a nude lip to complete the glam look.

The actress and model didn’t sport any jewelry in the shots, but she did don a pair of white heels on her feet as she posed with her arms behind her back. In one picture, Pamela looked at the camera with a sultry stare on her face. In the other, she turned her head away from the lens.

Of course, Pamela’s followers went crazy over the sexy update and took to the comment section to gush over the former Playboy centerfold.

“PERFECTION,” one follower wrote.

“You’re sooo beautiful,” another Instagram user stated.

“Do you age?” a third fan asked.

“You look great,” read a fourth comment.

Last month, People reported that Pamela appeared on The View and got into a heated argument with Meghan McCain over her close friend, Julian Assange.

“War crimes need to be punished and they haven’t. The war crimes that he’s exposed, no one’s done anything about it. But they put him in jail to shut him up. And it’s not just America. He’s exposed Russia, he’s exposed all sorts of different countries,” Pamela said of Julian and his WikiLeaks publication that exposed classified information to the public.

When asked if Julian was a Trump supporter, Pamela defended him again.

“No. He wasn’t helping Trump, he was trying to tell the American people true information that Hillary Clinton was doing so people could make an educated choice. And I think FBI kind of put the nail in that coffin,” she added.

Fans can follow Pamela on her Instagram account, which she updates regularly.