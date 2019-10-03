A Second Term For Donald Trump Would Do ‘Irreparable Damage’ To The Nation, Nancy Pelosi Warns

Nancy Pelosi believes a second presidential term for Donald Trump could do “irreparable damage” to the nation, and is defending the decision to push forward on an impeachment inquiry.

Pelosi spoke out about the impeachment inquiry in an interview with Good Morning America that aired on Thursday. In it, Pelosi said that she and other Congressional Democrats had an obligation to their oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution in pressing forward with the impeachment inquiry, even if it is near the start of an election year.

“That’s not the oath we take,” she said, via Politico. “We’re there to keep the Republic, or we’re there to play politics with impeachment. And that’s not what we’re doing.”

Pelosi had been slow to push for an impeachment inquiry related to the Russia report and the instances of potential obstruction of justice it outlined, but she and Democrats have moved relatively quickly on an inquiry related to reports that Trump pushed Ukraine to dig up dirt on potential political rival Joe Biden. Though Trump has pushed back, calling the inquiry a “coup” attempt and accusing Democrats leading the investigation of treason, Pelosi said that it must push forward and Democrats have already subpoenaed a number of top Trump officials.

A whistleblower had filed a complaint claiming Trump was exerting pressure on Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, related to Hunter’s business dealings in Ukraine. This included Trump withholding military aid to Ukraine and employing his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to pressure Ukrainian officials.

Pelosi said that regardless of where the impeachment inquiry goes and whether it leads to an actual vote to impeach Trump and send it to the U.S. Senate for trial, she believes that another term for Trump could be disastrous to the country.

“But I will say this: Having said all of that, separate from that, the re-election of Donald Trump would do irreparable damage to the United States,” Pelosi said. “We have some serious repair and healing to do in our country for what he’s done so far. I’m not sure that two terms — it might be irreparable.”

Pelosi said Democrats plan to continue moving forward on the impeachment process and will collect all the facts, saying there is no guarantee that it will end with a vote on whether or not to impeach Trump. While the Democratic-controlled Congress would likely turn back an impeachment, a conviction and removal from office would require several Republican Senators to vote with Democrats.