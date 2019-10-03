‘Playboy’ Stunner Daniella Chavez Goes Topless In Bath In New Drool-Worthy Photo For Her 12 Million Followers

Daniella Chavez is used to baring it all for the camera and that’s exactly what she did yesterday.

As those who follow the Chilean model on social media know, Daniella regularly gives fans peaks of her gorgeous figure in a wide-range of NSFW shots that she posts on her wildly popular Instagram page. The blond beauty has already racked up a following of over 12 million on the social media platform and that number seems to rise on a daily basis. In her most recent image that was shared for fans, the beauty left little to the imagination.

In the sexy new photo, the model struck a pose in what appears to be her home bath. Daniella looked totally content in the shot as she gazed into the camera, wearing her beautiful locks down and straight as well as a face full of subtle makeup that included highlighter, blush, and some matte lipstick. She was only photographed from the waist-up but she put on a sexy display, going totally topless and covering her chest with her arms.

On the bottom, the model appears to have a thin piece of fabric covering her while a few little flowers float in the bath water. It’s no surprise that the model’s post has earned her a lot of attention from fans already, racking up over 154,000 likes and almost 2,000 comments within just one day of going live. While some followers commented on the post to let Daniella know how gorgeous she looks, countless others had no words and opted to comment using emoji instead.

“Beautiful as always love,” one fan gushed with a series of pink heart emoji.

“Raise your hands up,” another social media user suggested.

“Amazing, beauty, perfect,” a third follower wrote.

Just last week, The Inquisitr shared that another one of Daniella’s sexy Instagram shots earned her rave reviews from fans. In the sultry snapshot that was shared for her loyal followers, the model was promoting a performance pill in the sexiest way possible. In the image, the model posed with three pill bottles in front of her as she leaned over while clad in a black bodysuit.

Daniella put on a chesty display for fans in the shot, nearly spilling out of the hot little ensemble. In this photo, she wore her long, blond locks up in a high ponytail. Needless to say, the photo was wildly popular, amassing over 192,000 likes in addition to 2,000-plus comments.

Fans can keep up with all of Daneilla’s photos by giving her a follow on Instagram.