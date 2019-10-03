Brunette Bombshell Ana Cheri Is Smoking Hot In Figure-Hugging Velvet Dress

Ana Cheri is gearing up for autumn, and she kicked things off with an Instagram post that showed her looking smoking hot in a velvet two-piece dress.

In the post, Ana stood among a collection of fall flower arrangements that were mainly neutral in color. The muted shades were the perfect background setting for her deep violet dress. The ensemble featured a fitted crop top with a mock neck and short sleeves, showing off Ana’s flat abs. The skirt had a ruched seam up the middle, which called attention to Ana’s curvy hips. She paired the look with a small black clutch.

Ana wore a full face of makeup that featured a dark brow, contoured cheeks and a pink gloss on her lips. She added a bit of bling to the look with a silver watch. Her long hair fell in loose curls down her shoulders as she pouted for the camera.

The photo showed that Ana can look fantastic — even when she covers up. Her followers didn’t seem to mind the fact that she wasn’t showing as much skin as she normally does. In fact, they raved over how pretty she looked. The snap was popular, racking up 25,000 likes within an hour since being posted.

In the post’s caption, Ana asked her followers what they thought of the dress. She also teased them about upcoming Halloween posts.

“Love it!!! You always look amazing, you’re awesome,” one admirer commented.

“Beautiful girl look so gorgeous in velvet,” wrote another fan.

One follower told Ana she was a “mouthwatering goddess,” and another told her she looked stunning.

“Velvet and you is a match made in Heaven,” one admirer said.

One follower told Ana she gets better-looking every year.

Ana does seem to be improving with age. The beauty works hard at keeping herself healthy and fit. She has shared snaps of herself working out on Instagram, and she also likes to post healthy snack recipes.

Loading...

She and her husband, Ben Moreland, share a passion for fitness. Together, they run the Be More Athletics gym in Los Angeles.

Her dedication has paid off, and it allows her to wear revealing clothing with confidence. As The Inquisitr reported in September, she rocked a cheetah-print bikini with ease. She also likes to show off her figure with sexy lingerie and workout apparel.

Fans wanting to see what Ana will wear next can follow her Instagram account.