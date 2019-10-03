American Model Alexa Collins Rocks Itty-Bitty White Bikini On Instagram

Alexa Collins is back in a bikini on Instagram once more.

On Thursday, October 3, the American model took to her Instagram page to reveal that she would be spending her birthday next week in the Caribbean. The 23-year-old certainly seems excited to get to the tropical islands, as she was already rocking a bikini in the sizzling snap that had her 596,000 followers in an absolute frenzy.

Alexa posed with her hip popped to the side and one of her legs bent at the knee and slightly pointed in front of her in the steamy new addition to her Instagram page that sent temperatures soaring. The beauty was snapped standing outside a large building, where she was able to find a bit of shade from the golden sun to show off her incredible figure in an itty-bitty bikini that did her nothing but favors.

The Instagram model sent pulses racing in her skimpy white two-piece that included a tiny triangle-style top that left more than an eyeful of cleavage well on display. It had thick shoulder straps and a flirty ruffle detail along the bottom of the cups, as well as a plunging neckline that left her voluptuous assets almost completely bare.

Her matching bikini bottoms certainly upped the ante to her sexy beach day look. The tiny number showcased the model’s long, toned legs and her all-over tan, while also offering a glimpse of her curvy booty underneath its long ties that fell down to the middle of her thighs. Its thick waistband sat low on her hips, leaving her trim waist and rock hard abs very much on display for her thousands of fans to ogle at.

Alexa added a long, gold bib necklace to her beach day look that fell down her décolletage, drawing even more attention to her busty display. She had her signature blond tresses worn down in beachy waves that were slightly teased to give them a bit of volume. She stared straight into the camera with a sultry look on her face, showing off her gorgeous makeup look that consisted of a light pink metallic lip, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features shine.

Unsurprisingly, Alexa’s new Instagram post proved to be popular. At the time of this writing, the photo had already gotten well over 3,000 likes after just two hours of going live. Dozens took their admiration to the comment section, talking about the babe’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“You are absolutely gorgeous,” one person wrote.

Loading...

Another said that Alexa was “outrageous gorgeous.”

Others took the opportunity to wish the Instagram model a happy birthday, though she does not officially celebrate until October 12.

This is only the latest addition to Alexa’s Instagram feed that is full of bikini snaps and eye-popping ensembles. Recently, the babe showed off her figure in another photo that saw her rocking a coordinated crop top and leggings combo in a bright, bold red color — a look that drove her fans wild.