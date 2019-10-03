Elizabeth Warren Targeted By Jacob Wohl & Jack Burkman With Allegations Of A Fling With A Young Former Marine

Elizabeth Warren appears at a gun reform event
Ethan Miller / Getty Images
US Politics

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is the latest target of right-wing personalities Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl. The duo has previously made salacious allegations toward Pete Buttigieg, Robert Mueller, and Michael Avenatti, and now it seems that it is Warren’s turn in the hot seat.

On Wednesday, Burkman made an announcement via his Twitter page regarding Warren. He revealed allegations he says that he and Wohl are ready to shed light on in a press conference slated to take place Thursday afternoon. Burkman says that he and Wohl will be joined by a young former Marine who has been having a sexual affair with Warren for the past few months.

This supposed former Marine is said to be 24-years-old. Burkman and Wohl claim that he was contacted by Warren a few months ago after she solicited his services via a website utilized by sex workers. Burkman says that this decorated former combat veteran will join him in person, with Wohl by their sides, during an appearance scheduled to happen at 2:30 p.m. Eastern in Arlington, Virginia.

“My client is a decorated Marine Combat Veteran with the utmost credibility. Unlike Stormy Daniels, for example,” tweeted Burkman after his initial announcement.

Burkman also referred to this effort as “Project 1599” in a different post on Twitter. He said that their mission is simple in that they will investigate rumors connected to every 2020 candidate. He said that those candidates who pass their test will receive the “Burkman-Wohl Seal of Approval.” He also said that John Delaney and Bernie Sanders have previously received their seal of approval.

On Thursday morning, Burkman tweeted again and said that they have received threats from some of Warren’s supporters.

While Burkman is vocally promoting this new allegation and taking a lot of pushback from critics, Wohl is getting plenty of criticism, too. However, since Wohl has been banned from Twitter, he cannot respond to any of it personally.

So far, it doesn’t appear that Burkman is building much support ahead of this scheduled press conference. For example, many people across Twitter couldn’t help but point out that Burkman used the word “conscious” when he clearly meant “conscience.” Not only that but more than a few joked that Warren managing this would actually be a plus in their minds.

“Imagining her polling ratings going higher after this one, and Jacob being arrested again. All good things,” quipped one of Burkman’s critics.

“You can’t say she doesn’t support the troops,” joked another.

View this post on Instagram

What a day

A post shared by Jacob Wohl (@jacobawohl) on

“How are you two idiots not in jail yet? Is it because you’re so stupid you can’t even pull off a crime?” questioned someone else.

“24yoa body-builder! You go girl! Still undecided, but I’m going to put this in the + column. Freaky!” replied another Twitter user in a joke that seemed reflective of how many others across Twitter are viewing these claims.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Wohl and Burkman joined forces a few months ago to spread false allegations of sexual harassment against 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. They also alleged that former special counsel Robert Mueller had raped a woman.

Not long ago, Wohl also generated troubling headlines while targeting Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar with unproven but salacious allegations. Stormy Daniels’ former attorney Michael Avenatti has alleged he was targeted by false allegations spearheaded by Wohl as well. As this latest scheme took hold, he took to Twitter to share some tips for Burkman and Wohl ahead of Thursday’s event.

Loading...

It would seem this isn’t the only press conference Burkman and Wohl were prepared to hold this week. However, it appears that an earlier one flew under the radar.

As The Daily Beast reporter Will Sommer shared via Twitter, the right-wing personalities also claimed to have bombshell revelations to share about the Trump-Ukraine whistleblower situation.

So far, it doesn’t seem that Elizabeth Warren or anybody from her team has addressed these allegations from Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman. Those who follow the adventures of Wohl and Burkman will be curious to see what happens during Thursday’s press conference if it does take place, although it doesn’t look as if much of anybody is anticipating any believable bombshells emerging.