Elizabeth Warren Targeted By Jacob Wohl & Jack Burkman With Allegations Of A Fling With A Young Former Marine

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is the latest target of right-wing personalities Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl. The duo has previously made salacious allegations toward Pete Buttigieg, Robert Mueller, and Michael Avenatti, and now it seems that it is Warren’s turn in the hot seat.

On Wednesday, Burkman made an announcement via his Twitter page regarding Warren. He revealed allegations he says that he and Wohl are ready to shed light on in a press conference slated to take place Thursday afternoon. Burkman says that he and Wohl will be joined by a young former Marine who has been having a sexual affair with Warren for the past few months.

This supposed former Marine is said to be 24-years-old. Burkman and Wohl claim that he was contacted by Warren a few months ago after she solicited his services via a website utilized by sex workers. Burkman says that this decorated former combat veteran will join him in person, with Wohl by their sides, during an appearance scheduled to happen at 2:30 p.m. Eastern in Arlington, Virginia.

“My client is a decorated Marine Combat Veteran with the utmost credibility. Unlike Stormy Daniels, for example,” tweeted Burkman after his initial announcement.

Burkman also referred to this effort as “Project 1599” in a different post on Twitter. He said that their mission is simple in that they will investigate rumors connected to every 2020 candidate. He said that those candidates who pass their test will receive the “Burkman-Wohl Seal of Approval.” He also said that John Delaney and Bernie Sanders have previously received their seal of approval.

Tomorrow a Decorated USMC Combat Veteran is coming forward to talk about his whirlwind relationship with Elizabeth Warren 1599 • 2:30 PM EST pic.twitter.com/zKvQzNKQv6 — Jack Burkman (@Jack_Burkman) October 2, 2019

On Thursday morning, Burkman tweeted again and said that they have received threats from some of Warren’s supporters.

While Burkman is vocally promoting this new allegation and taking a lot of pushback from critics, Wohl is getting plenty of criticism, too. However, since Wohl has been banned from Twitter, he cannot respond to any of it personally.

We’ve already received threats against our Press Conference from rabid Elizabeth Warren supporters We will not be deterred, and nor will our brave client We’ve massively stepped up security — Jack Burkman (@Jack_Burkman) October 3, 2019

So far, it doesn’t appear that Burkman is building much support ahead of this scheduled press conference. For example, many people across Twitter couldn’t help but point out that Burkman used the word “conscious” when he clearly meant “conscience.” Not only that but more than a few joked that Warren managing this would actually be a plus in their minds.

“Imagining her polling ratings going higher after this one, and Jacob being arrested again. All good things,” quipped one of Burkman’s critics.

“You can’t say she doesn’t support the troops,” joked another.

“How are you two idiots not in jail yet? Is it because you’re so stupid you can’t even pull off a crime?” questioned someone else.

“24yoa body-builder! You go girl! Still undecided, but I’m going to put this in the + column. Freaky!” replied another Twitter user in a joke that seemed reflective of how many others across Twitter are viewing these claims.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Wohl and Burkman joined forces a few months ago to spread false allegations of sexual harassment against 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. They also alleged that former special counsel Robert Mueller had raped a woman.

Not long ago, Wohl also generated troubling headlines while targeting Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar with unproven but salacious allegations. Stormy Daniels’ former attorney Michael Avenatti has alleged he was targeted by false allegations spearheaded by Wohl as well. As this latest scheme took hold, he took to Twitter to share some tips for Burkman and Wohl ahead of Thursday’s event.

.@Jack_Burkman – pro tips for you and your junior clown Jacob Wohl:

1. Check your fly this time

2. A styrofoam cup is a great touch

3. Using your driveway for the presser always exudes professionalism

4. Is tmrw garbage pickup again?

5. Single ear pod use by security is a must https://t.co/8RpOWE8VL3 — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 3, 2019

It would seem this isn’t the only press conference Burkman and Wohl were prepared to hold this week. However, it appears that an earlier one flew under the radar.

As The Daily Beast reporter Will Sommer shared via Twitter, the right-wing personalities also claimed to have bombshell revelations to share about the Trump-Ukraine whistleblower situation.

Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman are having a press conference in Burkman's driveway tomorrow, this time claiming they've been digging up dirt in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/xbZyoWO54s — Will Sommer (@willsommer) September 30, 2019

So far, it doesn’t seem that Elizabeth Warren or anybody from her team has addressed these allegations from Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman. Those who follow the adventures of Wohl and Burkman will be curious to see what happens during Thursday’s press conference if it does take place, although it doesn’t look as if much of anybody is anticipating any believable bombshells emerging.