Lauren Jauregui Gives Fans A View Of Her Booty As She Dances To Beyonce In Instagram Video

Lauren Jauregui rocked a sports bra and tight leggings in her sexy video.

Lauren Jauregui recently treated her fans to an intimate performance on Instagram, and the former Fifth Harmony member’s sensual dance moves left her followers in awe.

On Woman Crush Wednesday, the 23-year-old singer took to the social media platform to show off some of her sexiest choreography. In a video that she shared with her 7.4 million followers, Lauren is giving fans a close-up view of her peachy backside. She’s wearing a pair of skintight, rose-colored yoga pants that hug her curves. Her head isn’t visible, but her toned torso is. She has on a black sports bra and her waist-length brown hair is tumbling down her back.

Lauren rolls and sways her hips like a belly dancer in the video and she gradually re-positions her body as she dances, doing a quick half-spin near the end of her performance. She also adds a few fluid arm movements to her slow and sensual solo dance, raising them up in the air and twisting her wrists as she lowers them back down. The song Lauren is dancing to is “No Angel” by Beyonce, which she quotes in the caption of her post. So far, her video has been viewed over 1.1 million times, and it’s earned over 19,000 responses from her adoring fans.

“I think my IG just broke,” read one response, which received 40 likes.

“You better dig my grave because my heart stopped,” wrote a second admirer.

“Omg that’s soooo hot yaaaaasssss,” a third appreciative fan commented.

Lauren uploaded her much-appreciated video one week after her former Fifth Harmony bandmate, Camila Cabello, shared her own bootylicious post that drove Instagram wild. However, hers was a photo of her backside in skintight bodysuit, not a video.

Fifth Harmony may be no more, but this just means that fans of the girl group get a lot more music from its former members, who also include Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, and current Dancing with the Stars competitor Ally Brooke. The girls have all been busy working on solo projects, and Lauren plans on following in Camila’s footsteps by releasing her debut solo album sometime next year.

Back in August, the “More Than That” singer talked to Billboard about what fans can expect from her new record.

“I’m so proud of the way that I’ve been able to articulate my point of view. I’m emo, so you’re gonna get some deep, dark lyrics from my soul, but some bops too,” Lauren said. “It’s gonna be really fun. I’m really excited to share it with the world, but I’m just kind of packaging everything and still finishing up some songs.”