Kelly Clarkson Stuns In Tight Green Dress & Sparkling Heels While Showing Off Her Impressive Vocals

Kelly Clarkson flaunted her stunning figure on her talk show this week when she appeared on stage to open Thursday’s episode of the show with a impressive cover of Shawn Mendes’ “If I Can’t Have You” for her studio audience to enjoy.

Kelly rocked a gorgeous, form-fitting green dress with white and black accents. The garment showcased the singer’s slim waist following her recent weight loss.

Kelly also had her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in soft waves the fell down her back and rolled over her shoulders. She accessorized the look with some small earrings and a green ring on her finger.

The Voice coach also wore a full face of makeup for the show, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and pink eye shadow. She added a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark pink color on her lips to complete the glam look.

Kelly danced around and interacted with her audience as she belted out the tune, and her fans couldn’t get enough of her vocals as she nailed the high notes in true Kelly fashion.

Of course, the singer’s fans couldn’t help but gush over the performance when it was posted to social media, and flocked to share their love for Kelly.

“Obsessed with that color on you,” one fan tweeted.

“This was so awesome!” another loyal follower wrote.

“Love the dress!!!!” another comment read.

“So good!” a fourth fan gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelly covered her fellow American Idol winner Carrie Underwood’s song on Wednesday’s show. Kelly belted out the lyrics to “Before He Cheats” and her fans went wild.

The cover may have also gone a long way to prove that Kelly and Carrie are not feuding, as the tabloids have been trying to claim for months now.

Back in April, one magazine stated that Kelly and Carrie were engaged in a bitter feud with one another and posted two angry looking photos of the women on the cover. However, Kelly debunked the rumors with a hilarious clap back.

“I officially have a feud w/whoever used this pic!” Clarkson said of the cover photo on the magazine.” At least give me a good pic if y’all are gonna be lying is all I’m sayin’.”

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kelly Clarkson by following the busy singer and mom on her social media accounts, which she keeps regularly updated.