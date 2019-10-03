Vanessa Hudgens Channels ‘Bride Of Frankenstein’ In Smoldering New Photo On Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens got a little spooky on her Instagram page Thursday and her fans are loving it. In her most recent photo on the platform, the High School Musical actress smoldered in dark eye makeup while wearing what looked like a low-cut black velvet dress. In the caption, she revealed that Bride of Frankenstein was the inspiration for the look and it’s safe to say that she nailed it, down to the white streak in her black hair.

In the comments, fans raved over the photo and one of those comments came from a very well-known celebrity.

“Wowwiiiiii,” wrote Gigi Hadid.

But the actress’ non-famous fans chimed in, too.

“You got magic eyes,” one commenter wrote before adding a flurry of emoji.

“Breathtaking,” another fan added.

“Bow down for the Halloween Queen!” a third follower gushed.

“You look absolutely amazing,” a fourth fan commented.

Hudgens has become known for posting goth-inspired looks on Instagram. As The Inquisitr reported, in one outfit from last month, she wore an oversized black T-shirt over a skintight red top and paired that with lacy black stockings and edgy combat boats. She completed the outfit with lots of silver jewelry. In the photo, she posed next to her friend, singer/DJ GG Magree, who was dressed similarly.

More recently, she’s posted an Instagram photo of herself leaning up against a wall, wearing a black mini dress over a white tee. Hudgens continued the black and white color scheme on her feet with white knee-high socks and black combat boots. She accessorized with a pair of tiny black sunglasses, a black crossbody bag, and lots of silver jewelry again.

Her caption erased all doubt about the inspiration for her fashion choices.

“I’m a witch, b–ch,” she wrote.

But Hudgens wasn’t just showing off for Instagram in her most recent photo. The look was for Freeform’s 31 Nights Of Halloween Fan Fest, a show that she hosts alongside actor/singer Jordan Fisher.

Just Jared Jr. reports that the TV special will honor iconic scary movies like Hocus Pocus and The Addams Family, among others. Viewers will also see a tribute to Ghostbusters to celebrate its 35th anniversary and a 50th-anniversary tribute to The Haunted Mansion.

Photos from the event reveal that Hudgens changed into what looked like a white gothic bridal gown for her hosting duties.

31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest is set to premiere on October 5 on Freeform.