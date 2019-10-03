Demi Lovato Apologizes For Not Being ‘More Educated’ As Backlash From Israel Trip Continues

Demi Lovato took to her Instagram story to speak out about her recent trip to Israel, apologizing for not being “more educated” regarding certain political events as backlash from her journey to the country continues.

After posting a series of photos detailing her visit to Israel, Lovato described her experiences of being baptized in the River Jordan and her visit to Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, in Jerusalem.

Entertainment Tonight reported that the “Tell Me You Love Me” singer has reportedly faced criticism for her trip from those who have accused Lovato of promoting or supporting Israel amid the country’s long-standing conflict with Palestine. The entertainment news website also revealed that some of her fans believed the singer’s posts were meant to represent a political stance on the conflict.

Lovato explained in a lengthy post shared on her Instagram story that she felt “extremely frustrated” by the recent controversy and that she offered her apologies for unwittingly upsetting or offending anyone. In the since-deleted story post, Lovato expressed her sorrow. She revealed that she accepted a free trip to Israel in exchange for a few posts. She said that she did not realize that in doing so, she could anger anyone.

Lovato then stated that it was not her intention to offend anyone and did not realize that the posts regarding her trip could cause a firestorm from her followers.

“This was meant to be a spiritual experience for me, NOT A POLITICAL STATEMENT. Sorry I’m not more educated, and sorry for thinking this trip was just a spiritual experience,” said the singer.

Lovato claimed in her Instagram story that she went against all advice about responding to the backlash regarding her trip to reach to her fans around the world to let them know she had no ill intentions in posting her photos and accepting the trip.

The Inquisitr recently reported on the singer’s memorable journey to the Holy Land, where Lovato claimed to have had the experience of a lifetime.

The photos that Lovato uploaded to the social media site have now had their comments disabled. All Instagram users can see are the photos and the original captions.

