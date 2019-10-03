Abby Dowse Stuns In Neon Orange Bikini While Sitting In Bed

Abby Dowse’s latest selfie has her fans going absolutely wild.

The new snap of the Aussie beauty was shared to her Instagram page on Thursday, October 3, and was an instant hit with her 1.4 million followers on the social media platform. The photo saw the 30-year-old sitting on top of her bed with her legs slightly spread apart, and holding her arm high up above her head to show off her new InLuxxe IPL hair removal handset and, more importantly, her incredible body. Though she did end up cutting out part of her face as she snapped the shot, there was no doubt that the famous curves belonged to the blond bombshell.

Abby sent pulses racing in her steamy new Instagram post by rocking nothing more than an itty-bitty bikini that left very little to the imagination. The two-piece was of a bold, neon orange color that alone was enough to turn heads, and highlighted her deep, all-over tan. The swimwear set included a minuscule triangle-style bikini that could hardly contain the babe’s voluptuous assets, which nearly burst out of it completely. Cleavage was left well within eyesight from every angle, while a set of two delicate gold necklaces fell over her decolletage and right to the middle of her bosom, drawing even more eyes towards the exposed area.

The matching bottoms of the social media sensation’s swimsuit were even more risque, and certainly upped the ante of her racy look. The string piece covered only what was necessary, revealing Abby’s famously curvy booty and toned legs in their entirety. The thin strings of its waistband sat high up on the model’s hips to accentuate her hourglass silhouette, while the aerial angle of the photo also showed off the stunner’s flat midsection and sculpted abs.

Along with her necklace stack, Abby also wore a thin, dainty bangle bracelet around her wrist to give her barely-there look a little more bling. A few wisps of her blonde tresses made it into the frame, revealing she was wearing them down in a slightly messy frame. Her plump lips also made an appearance, and were covered in a light pink lip gloss to give them a bit of shine.

The new post on the Instagram model’s feed was a huge hit with her massive following. The snap racked up over 6,500 likes in just two hours since going live to the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens have already flocked to the comment section to shower the beauty with compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“Absolutely drop dead gorgeous,” one person wrote, while another said that Abby was “body goals.”

“Skin looking so smooth and flawless, I swear every aspect of you is perfect,” commented a third.

This is only the latest NSFW addition to Abby’s wildly popular Instagram feed. Earlier this week, the Australian beauty showed off her famous figure again in a close-up shot of her rocking nothing more than a set of skimpy white intimates that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves.