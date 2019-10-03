Kelly Ripa Rocks Red Heels & Tight Pink Skirt For Latest TV Appearance

Kelly Ripa is fresh off of her big 49th birthday celebration, and she’s looking gorgeous. The talk show host appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Thursday in a stunning ensemble that hugged all of her curves.

In a behind the scenes look at Kelly before the show, she is seen coming out of her dressing room wearing an elegant outfit. The TV personality rocked a skintight, baby pink pencil skirt that clung to her hips and legs, which she paired with a black and pink floral blouse.

Kelly stunned in her wardrobe for the day, accessorizing her look with a pair of bright red statement heels. She wore her shoulder-length blond hair parted in the center and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders.

She also donned a full face of makeup for the show, which included a bronzed glow, long lashes, and mascara. She added pink blush on her cheeks and a light pink color on her lips to complete the gorgeous glam look. She also wore small earrings and multiple chains around her neck.

Kelly’s co-host, Ryan Seacrest, sported a pair of gray fitted slacks, a black t-shirt, and a dark tan sport coat over top.

Of course, Kelly and Ryan’s fans immediately took to the comment section of the post to share their love for the duo.

“Love that skirt,” one social media user wrote of Kelly’s ensemble.

“I love these two,” another adoring fan gushed.

“I love watching this show every morning,” a third comment stated.

According to Us Weekly, Kelly’s husband, Riverdale star Mark Consuelos, recently opened up about his love for his longtime wife, even claiming he’s figured out the secret to their long and happy marriage.

“I’m crazy about her. She’s an extremely patient and a tolerant woman, and I think that’s the true secret to our marriage,” Mark previously stated.

The actor also revealed that communication is key in the couple’s marriage and that he genuinely loves talking to Kelly.

“Because she has to go to work early, I get up with her, and we talk. I like to hear from her, she likes to hear from me. We like each other, so that helps! But it wasn’t always so easy. In the early stages, it’s easy to let stuff burn out of control. You want to be right or you want to hear an apology,” Mark added.

Fans can see more of Kelly and her sweet relationship with Mark by following her on Instagram.