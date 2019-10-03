YouTube Bombshell Tana Mongeau Flaunts Booty In Thong Bikini In Racy Instagram Slideshow

YouTuber Tana Mongeau is heating up social media with her latest sexy slideshow. On Wednesday, Tana took to her Instagram account post a multi-photo update of herself rocking nothing but a skimpy little bikini for her over 4.8 million followers to enjoy.

In the photos, Tana is seen wearing a tiny string bikini. The pink two-piece left little to the imagination as Mongeau’s massive cleavage busted out of the tiny top. The bikini bottoms were a thong, which also showcased Tana’s curvy booty, tiny waist, and lean legs.

The YouTube sensation wore her long, blond hair parted down the middle and styled in loose strands that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders all the way down to her waist. She accessorized her look with a pair of clear glasses, some white and pink Nike sneakers, and multiple chains around her neck.

Tana posed in an array of photos on a tennis court, and even played a bit with a racket in her hand. She donned a full face of makeup for the snaps, which included darkened eyebrows, dramatic pink eye shadow, and thick lashes. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a bronzed glow, and a light pink color on her lips to complete the glam look.

Of course, Mongeau’s fans couldn’t help but go wild in the comment section over the racy bikini photos.

“SHE A BADDIE,” one of Tana’s followers wrote.

“Stop being perfect,” another social media user posted.

“Jaw dropped,” a third comment read.

“HOT,” another admirer gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tana has been making headlines for her friendship with Miley Cyrus’ younger sister, Noah Cyrus. Tana and Noah have been seen hanging out a lot in recent weeks and have even sparked romance rumors with their sexy Instagram updates and recent hand-holding.

However, Tana is known for being in a serious relationship with YouTuber Jake Paul. Meanwhile, it seems that Jake’s not opposed to Tana and Noah hooking up, and even dished on the situation during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“So, I think Noah’s wanting to hook up with Tana,” Jake stated.

“Since the start of our relationship it’s been, like, an open type of thing because that’s just how we both are. And then Noah and Tana are, like, wanting to hook up and I think Noah’s the one pushing that narrative, which I think is dope, again. Yeah, especially if I could be there,” Jake added.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Tana Mongeau’s sexy photos by following the YouTube star on her Instagram account.