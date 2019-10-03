Lisa Vanderpump Delivers The Ultimate Clap Back After Sarah Paulson Says She ‘Wasn’t That Nice’ To Her

The Bravo star pulled a Mariah Carey when responding to the 'American Horror Story' alum's comments about her.

Lisa Vanderpump is firing back at Sarah Paulson’s claim that she “wasn’t that nice” to her when they met at an event a while back.

The American Horror Story actress made the claim while taking Vanity Fair’s famed lie detector test. During the truth-telling Q&A, Paulson, 44, said, “I don’t want her coming after me on Twitter,” then added that she “won’t miss” the now-departed Vanderpump on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills next season.

“I’ll miss the dynamic she brings to the group, which is, you know the fear of God she instills in everyone, but no, I won’t miss her. I met her once at a party, she wasn’t that nice to me,” Paulson said of the longtime Bravo star. “Am I going to get in trouble for that? She wasn’t that nice.”

It didn’t take long for Vanderpump to respond on Twitter. When a user posted about Paulson’s comments and pointed out that the Emmy-winning actress is friends with Eileen Davidson and Lisa Rinna — two people who “live to attack” Vanderpump — the Vanderpump Rules star responded by saying she doesn’t even know who Paulson is.

“I am sorry, not sure I know her and I don’t believe or remember meeting her. I try to be nice to everybody, lol.”

Of course, Vanderpump is a restaurant and reality TV legend, so it’s no surprise her response to Paulson’s diss is reminiscent of fellow diva Mariah Carey’s response when she was asked about rival superstar Jennifer Lopez several years ago.

“I don’t know her,” Carey said of the “Jenny on the Block” singer, and a viral meme was born.

Carey later told Pitchfork she gave the shady reply about JLo simply because she “really was trying to say something nice or say nothing at all.”

As The Inquisitr reported, Lisa Vanderpump is currently estranged from most of her former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast mates as well as former franchise star Eileen Davidson. After Davidson dissed the SUR owner on Watch What Happens Live, Vanderpump declared the soap star was canned from the Bravo reality show. Davidson later said she was never fired and accused Vanderpump of making up fake drama.

Vanderpump announced her own departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills just ahead of the show’s milestone 10th season. The reality star, who helmed the Beverly Hills-based Bravo show since its inception in 2010, also skipped the Season 9 reunion in June.

You can see Paulson’s lie detector test below.