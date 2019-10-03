Hilde Osland Is Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Skintight Blue Dress With Plunging Neckline

There never seems to be a time that Hilde Osland doesn’t look stunning. Her Instagram page is filled with photos that showcase her natural good looks and fabulous figure. On Thursday, she flaunted both with a post that involved a skimpy blue minidress.

The post consisted of two photos and one video — all of which showed the blue-eyed beauty wearing a skintight, blue dress that hugged her in all the right places. The dress featured a plunging neckline that accentuated her voluptuous chest and a cutout just below her breasts that flashed a bit of skin. The dress also had ruched side seams — a look that help accentuate Hilde’s hourglass shape.

The Norwegian beauty wore a full face of makeup for the shoot. Her signature long hair fell in waves over her shoulders. She added a bit of bling to the outfit with a bracelet and a pair of hoop earrings. She also wore a string choker around her neck.

The photos captured Hilde sitting on a sofa. In one snap, she flashed a flirty smile for the camera. In the other, she had a more coy expression on her face. The blue dress made the color in her eyes pop in both snaps. In the video, Hilde was standing. The beginning of the clip showed her adjusting her dress just before she fluffed her hair, flashed a smile, and flaunted her booty.

The post was a smash hit, raking in over 15,000 likes within an hour of going live.

As she is known to do, Hilde asked her fans which of the poses they preferred. Some took the time to reply, while others simply couldn’t decide. But it seemed they were all in agreement that she looked drop-dead gorgeous in the dress.

“You are so beautiful that you make my teeth sweat,” one follower quipped.

“My god you’re incredible!!” one admirer wrote.

“A remarkable woman of infinite beauty! Rocked the dress,” said another fan.

Another one of Hilde’s admirers told her that her hotness made him drool.

It’s not unusual for Hilde to leave her fans drooling. She seems to know exactly what her 1.4 million followers like to see. As The Inquisitr recently reported, she thrilled her fans wearing a sheer dress. One of the bombshell’s most popular posts in recent weeks showed her wearing a pair of tight booty shorts.

Fans wanting to see more of Hilde can follow her Instagram account.