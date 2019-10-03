Miss Bikini Model 2019 Dare Taylor Exposes Chest While Getting Covered In Paint On Instagram

Miss Bikini Model 2019 Dare Taylor is taking things to the next level with her latest Instagram update. The crown holder isn’t wearing a tiny two-piece bathing suit, in fact she’s not wearing much at all except some rainbow-colored paint.

On Wednesday, Dare took to social media to share a brand-new photo of herself going topless as she gets covered in paint. The bikini model showcases her toned arms and bare shoulders as she covers up her naked chest with her arms.

Dare gave a sultry stare into the camera as she rocked a full face of makeup, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and dramatic black eyeliner. She also stunned with pink blush on her cheeks, shimmering highlighter, and a dark pink color on her plump lips.

Taylor wore her long, dark hair down and styled in loose strands that fell down her back and over her shoulder. Her brown mane was also paint soaked at the end as she was covered in yellow, red, blue, and green paint from her head down.

Of course, the model’s followers absolutely loved the artsy new snapshot, and they took to the comment section to gush over her.

“Those eyes! Unbelievable!” one follower wrote.

“Cool photo,” another Instagram user stated.

“You are a perfect piece of art,” a third fan swooned.

“Stunning,” a fourth comment read.

The photo seems to prove that Dare is much more than just a bikini model. Taylor is interested in all kinds of modeling and has even shared her passion for wanting to become an actress, as well as her love for cosplay.

“Yes, I am a full-time model, and trying to become a full time actress. But I have so many other aspirations it’s hard to define myself, I guess. I just really have a love of the creative side of cosplay, it’s my idea and concept for a costume,” Dare previously revealed in an interview with Vocal.

“Cosplay, in my definition, is self expression by creating your costume, and showing the people around you at the event your love for the character. I truly love the process in creating my costumes,” the model added of her hobby, revealing she loves to dress up like Moana, Princess Leia, and Wonder Woman.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Dare Taylor’s sexy modeling shots, bikini moments, and her epic cosplay costumes by following her on her Instagram account, which she keeps regularly updated.