Bella Hadid Sizzles In Lacy Yellow Lingerie In Hot Photos

Bella's showing off her underwear in a sizzling Instagram upload.

Bella Hadid left her followers stunned this week as she shared sultry selfies of herself rocking some seriously sexy yellow lingerie. The model and sister to Gigi Hadid showed a whole lot of skin in the gorgeous photos she posted to her social media on October 2 which showed her posing in her bra and panties.

According to The Daily Mail, the sizzling photos were actually throwback snaps of the star and showed her backstage at Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty fashion show, which took place last month.

In the snaps she shared with her impressive 26 million followers this week, Bella could be seen sporting the lacy yellow bra and panties set with a lace headdress covering her head and shoulders. The flawless model certainly didn’t scrimp with the jewelry either, as she rocked a gold belly dancer-inspired chain with dangling charms that stretched all the way across her middle, alongside several bracelets and a huge statement ring.

The stunning photos have received more than 717,000 likes in the first 18 hours since she uploaded them to her account.

Shortly before posting the backstage photos from the huge lingerie fashion show, Bella told her millions of followers that she was actually watching the show back on the big screen.

Sharing two GIFs of herself from the show to Instagram, Hadid wrote told fans that she was “finally back in nyc watching The @savagexfenty on the big screen!” before calling it “sick.”

And it seems as though many of the star’s followers were loving her throwback to the runway show, as the comments section was flooded with praise from her many fans.

“Very gorgeous,” one fan wrote, while another said of her bright lingerie look, “Wowooowowo this is a LOOKK! Danggg.”

A third commented, “Wowooowowww” while another messages read, “Sizzling.”

Others flooded the comments section with fire emoji and faces with hearts for eyes to show their appreciation for her pretty revealing throwback upload.

Hadid’s not exactly a stranger when it comes to flashing her underwear in the name of fashion though, as she last gave fans a peek at her undergarments during Paris Fashion Week last month.

But while the body she’s been flashing recently may say differently, Bella previously admitted that she’s actually not a big fan of exercise.

“[I’m not] really big on exercising. My body can’t handle aggressive workouts. [For me], it’s more about being the best I can be, not about losing weight,” the model – who’s daughter of former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid – explained in a past interview with Byrdie.

“[Weight loss] comes naturally, but it is about being fit and feeling strong,” Bella added of her workouts.