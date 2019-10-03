Miley Cyrus Stuns In Tiny White Top & Tight Jeans At The Studio: ‘I’m So Inspired’

Miley Cyrus is officially back in the studio. The singer has had an interesting summer, which included announcing her split from longtime love, husband Liam Hemsworth, and then entering into a high profile relationship with Brody Jenner’s ex, Kaitlynn Carter. Now, she’s ready to rock out again.

On Wednesday, People Magazine reported that Miley took to her Instagram story in order to share a brand new update with her over 99 million followers. Cyrus revealed that she was back in action at the studio, and also claimed that she was feeling “so f*cking inspired right now,” adding “THANK YOU NEW MOON,” to the caption of the snap.

Cyrus also shared a shot of herself showing off her casual, yet sexy outfit. Miley donned a skimpy white t-shirt, and seemingly went braless underneath the garment. She also adding a pair of tight jeans, which flared at the bottom. The ensemble showcased the singer’s toned arms, tiny waist, and lean legs, all of which has been on full display as of late in an array of bikini pics that Cyrus posted over the summer.

Miley accessorized the look with a pair of black boots, multiple rings on her fingers, and bracelets on her wrists. She had her long, blonde hair pulled up into a ponytail on top of her head and wore her locks straight as she bushed over her shoulders.

Cyrus also donned a full face of makeup for the snap, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and a shimmering highlighter on her face. She added pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lips to complete the glam look.

As for Cyrus’ recent splits, it seems that the singer is ready to be single for awhile after spending the better part of a decade with Hemsworth, and then quickly moving on to Carter for an intense month of dating.

“Miley split from Liam to focus on herself. Her relationship with Kaitlynn was a happy surprise. However, Miley was so invested in her relationship with Liam for a long time. She felt her relationship with Kaitlynn was almost moving in that direction, too,” a source told the outlet.

Loading...

However, the insider claims that Miley and Kaitlynn have no hard feelings between them following the break up.

“They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated, but they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore,” the source added.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Miley Cyrus’ life post-splits by following the singer on her social media account, which she keeps regularly updated.