R. Kelly Denied Bail In Sex Abuse Case, Will Remain In Jail Until 2020 Court Date

R. Kelly will remain in jail until his 2020 court date and was denied bail after prosecutors said that releasing the R&B singer and songwriter posed either a flight risk or the potential of tampering with potential and current witnesses in his case.

Fox News reported that the singer did not appear in Brooklyn Federal Court where U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly would deny a defense motion asking for home detention. She later set a trial date for the singer that will keep him behind bars until May 18, 2020, when his trial is set to begin.

Kelly is currently being held in Chicago, Illinois where he is awaiting a trial set to begin on April 27, 2020, for both child pornography and obstruction charges. This federal case is one of four sex-crime cases Kelly is facing.

Fox News previously reported that Kelly pled not guilty in August to charges against him filed in New York State. These charges allege that the R&B singer used his fame to recruit underage young women and girls for sexual favors. The site reported that the singer is also being charged with kidnapping, forced labor, and violations of the federal Mann Act. This act involves transporting women and girls across state lines to engage in illegal sexual activity.

The Inquisitr recently reported that the singer has asked to be released because it is too hard for him to see his girlfriends in jail. His attorney Steven Greenberg stated during the motion, “Presently, he is only allowed one unrelated person to visit. In other words, although he lives and has lived with two lady friends, only one of them is allowed to be on his visiting list, and after 90 days he is required to switch. No other friends or professional colleagues are allowed to visit. That is not right.”

The Chicago Tribune reported that an 11-page motion filed against Kelly in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn revealed that federal authorities searched Kelly’s home at Trump Tower in Chicago and took his cellphone and computers after his arrest in July, looking for evidence they could use in their case against the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer.

Lifetime Television aired the multi-part documentary titled Surviving R. Kelly in January of this year, where, in graphic detail, claims were hurled against the R&B singer regarding his personal life and allegations he sexually abused and compromised underage girls.

With over 50 interviews including civil rights activist Tarana Burke, musicians John Legend and Sparkle, talk-show host and former DJ Wendy Williams, ex-wife Andrea Kelly, ex-girlfriend Kitti Jones, brothers Carey, and Bruce Kelly, and many others, Lifetime’s six-part series dove into the story of R. Kelly’s controversial past.

The story, which was told beginning in 1970 through the present day, shed light on the R&B star whose history of alleged abuse of underage African American girls has, until recently, been largely ignored by mainstream media claimed the series. Kelly’s relationships with many women, including a marriage to singer Aaliyah when she was just 15-years-old, were also documented in the series.