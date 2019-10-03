VS Model Devon Windsor Stuns In Completely See-Through Top & Skirt

Devon's showing some skin in a new Instagram upload.

Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor is leaving little to the imagination as she gave fans a look at her white bikini through her completely sheer beach gear. In a photo posted to the official account of Devon’s own swimwear line, Devon Windsor Swim, on October 2, she flashed a whole lot of flesh while leaning back on her outdoor furniture in a very seductive pose.

The gorgeous 25-year-old posed for the camera during the recent photo shoot for the range as she rocked a white bikini under a totally see-through crop-top blouse and matching skirt, which stretched up to her waist to highlight her tiny middle and showed even more skin with a thigh-high slit.

Peaking through the sheer material was Devon’s white triangle bikini with string ties across her chest that stretched around her back.

The supermodel sat on the floor for the shoot, leaning back onto the white furniture with both hands on her head as she arched her back to reveal her flat and toned middle for the world.

Devon – who’s modeled for Victoria’s Secret since 2013 and has also appeared in the E! reality series Model Squad – launched her own swimwear brand earlier this year and often appears in promotional photos for the line.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, one recent photo also uploaded to the official account of Devon Windsor swim showed her cooling off in the sunshine by pouring water on herself from a glass bottle as she rocked a navy bikini look.

Shortly before that, the star – who’s engaged to fiancé Johnny Dex – sported the tiniest pair of bikini bottoms in another photo as she modeled a bikini look alongside fellow model Lorena Rae.

Speaking about her new business venture earlier this year prior to its official launch, she admitted that she was “excited” to share the brand with the world and had been working on perfecting the pieces, including bikinis and bathing suits, for a while now.

“I am so excited to finally share this brand with everyone – this has been a passion of mine for so long, and to see it come to life is a dream come true,” Windsor said, per New York Style Guide.

“For the past year I’ve been wearing it, testing the fit and cut, even photographing it and seeing how it looks,” she continued as she made the big move from model to swimwear designer.