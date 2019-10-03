Ariel Winter Shares Pics From The Set Of Her ‘Favorite Show Ever,’ And It’s Not ‘Modern Family’

Ariel Winter just confessed her fans what her “favorite show ever” is, and it’s surprisingly not Modern Family. Instead, the brunette bombshell seems to have slightly darker tastes, admitting that her guilty binge-show is Law and Order: SVU.

The brunette beauty shared some behind the scenes pictures on set, as she was a guest star on the one of the shows. Winter confessed in her caption that she was such a fan, she jumped at the chance to appear without evening reading the invitational email.

She added that the role had been a challenge for her, as it was very different from the parts played by the actress before, most famous book worm Alex Dunphy. Winter continued to explain that her character, titled Reagan, explored the difficulties of being a “credible” witness to police in the aftermath of sexual assault, especially if drugs or alcohol were involved before the attack.

Winter also expressed her deepest gratitude to Mariska Hargitay for both being a warm presence in a dark set as well as offering incredible advice with her acting technique. The Sofia the First heaped praise on the Olivia Benson actress, saying that Hargitay cares deeply about everyone and people like her were rare in the industry.

Ariel then added several pictures to document her experience. In the first, she holds a clapperboard that reads The Darkest Journey Home, the title of the episode. As it was filmed several weeks ago, Ariel still had her red hair.

The second pictures shows the California girl at a breakfast table, in what appears to be the middle of a scene with Hargitay.

Third is a picture of Winter and Hargitay smiling together. Wearing no makeup, Winter lets her natural beauty shine through in the stunning, fresh-faced shot.

Next is a picture of Winter looking stunning while sitting in a Law & Order: SVU director’s chair. With a crochet top and plaid skirt, she stuns as she looks over her shoulder towards the camera.

Fifth is another picture mid-scene where Ariel appears to be at the set police station, again the last picture in the carousel is yet another smiling picture with Hargitay, this time Ariel wearing a bright yellow top as Hargitay puts her arm around her.

The upload earned over 75,000 likes and over 370 comments.

“So pumped!!! Make all your dreams come true! Proud of you!” gushed fellow actor and producer Rob Gough.

“Omg I can’t wait to watch…” added Kip Zachary.

“You’re awesome and I’m sure it shows yet again in this episode!” echoed another fan of the actress.

The episode is airing tonight, October 3. Meanwhile, she recently raised eyebrows when she admitted her “fantasy” while wearing a black leather dress.