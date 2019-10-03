Nicole Scherzinger ‘Too Busy’ To Reunite With The Pussycat Dolls

Rumors about the Pussycat Dolls reuniting has been going around for the past few weeks but it seems it’s not going to happen any time soon, per Metro.

The Inquisitr previously reported a close source to The Sun saying that Nicole Scherzinger had signed a multi-million dollar deal to do a reunion with her band members, Melody Thornton, Kimberly Wyatt, Ashley Roberts, Carmit Bachar, and Jessica Sutta.

“Nicole has long turned down offers for a reunion but with the ten-year anniversary of their hiatus passing, she finally said she was ready,” they reported.

“Nicole was made a multi-million pound offer to re-join the group and was given a huge advance which made it impossible for her to turn down,” they continued.

However, it seems the “Don’t Hold Your Breath” chart-topper is a little too busy to go back on tour with the group.

“I’ve heard about those rumors as well. I cannot confirm those rumors,” she recently said when speaking to E! News.

“I love my girls, I miss touring with them, we had the best times together. But I can’t confirm anything right now.”

“Because I’m so busy, I’m doing three different shows on three different continents,” she continued.

Scherzinger is currently working on the second season of The Masked Singer, Australia’s Got Talent, and the upcoming celebrity special of The X Factor in the U.K.

Nicole first rose to fame when she entered as a contestant on the first season of Popstars, per All Music. She became the lead singer of the girl group Eden’s Crush who went on to release one studio album before going their separate ways.

It wasn’t until 2005 when she joined the Pussycat Dolls that she would become a worldwide household name.

Their debut album, PCD, sold over 9 million copies worldwide, per PR Newswire, and enjoyed six single releases which cemented them as one of the most successful girl bands from the last decade — “Don’t Cha” featuring Busta Rhymes, “Buttons” featuring Snoop Dogg “Stickwitu,” “Beep” featuring will.i.am, “I Don’t Need a Man,” and “Wait a Minute” featuring Timbaland.

Their second and final album, Doll Domination, was released in 2008. In 2009, they split up and embarked on their own solo projects.

To date, Nicole has released two solo albums — Killer Love and Big Fat Lie. She has collaborated with many high-profile names including will.i.am, Sting, Enrique Iglesias, and 50 Cent, to name a few.

