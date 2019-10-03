Miley Cyrus Poses With ‘Potential Partners,’ Jokes That She Feels Like She’s On ‘The Bachelorette’

Miley Cyrus' fans loved her creepy and kooky Instagram post about trying to find love after a breakup.

Miley Cyrus is looking for love in the spookiest of places. The “Don’t Call Me Angel” singer recently snuggled up to some not-so-warm bodies, kicking off Halloween season with a hilarious photo shoot that had her fans debating over whether she should date a zombie or Frankenstein’s monster.

Miley went through two high-profile breakups in the last few weeks, but it looks like the 26-year-old is doing her best to ensure that the rest of 2019 is a little less tumultuous and a lot more fun. She kicked off her October with a visit to a pumpkin patch and a petting zoo, but she followed those family-friendly fall adventures up with a trip to somewhere a bit more frightening.

On Wednesday, Miley shared a series of photos that were taken inside a haunted house. However, she didn’t seem to be very spooked; instead of avoiding the attraction’s frightful residents, she posed for photos with them. For her first two snapshots, she stuck her tongue out and placed her right leg in the lap of a blood-covered zombie. She posed in front of a decaying dead guy hanging from a noose for her third photo, which was followed by a snapshot of Miley standing in front of an unfortunate dummy in the process of having his legs cut off. For her final photo, she made a kissy face at a Frankenstein’s monster.

Miley Cyrus used her collection of goofy haunted house photos to poke fun at her new single status, describing the haunted house dummies as “potential partners.” The singer also joked that her spooky inanimate suitors made her feel like she was on The Bachelorette.

Miley’s followers responded to the post by playing the monster match game and jokingly picking which creepy guy she should go for.

“Honestly the first one, you guys make a great couple,” read one remark.

“First one a keeper ma’am,” another fan agreed.

“I think Frank was really into you!” observed one of her followers.

Unfortunately, Miley Cyrus did not reveal which monster she gave her rose to.

Loading...

As she continues recovering from her split from ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter, Miley Cyrus isn’t just goofing off and having a good time. According to People, she’s also throwing herself back into her work.

In one of her recent Instagram stories, Miley revealed that she’s currently busy making new music. She shared a selfie that was snapped in the studio, writing that she’s feeling “so f**king inspired right now.” However, the singer credited a “new moon” for her burst of creativity, not the handsome friends she made at the haunted house.