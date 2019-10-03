NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Acquire Blake Griffin For Trade Package Centered On Jaylen Brown

While most playoff contenders became more aggressive in upgrading their roster, the Detroit Pistons haven’t made any major moves in the 2019 NBA offseason. As of now, the Pistons are expected to enter the 2019-20 NBA season with the same core that got swept in the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs. The reigning NBA champions Toronto Raptors may have weakened after losing their best player, Kawhi Leonard, in the 2019 NBA free agency, but the Pistons are still set to face a strong competition in the Eastern Conference.

If the Pistons struggle earlier in the 2019-20 NBA season, they may finally consider blowing up their roster and trade some of their veterans before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline. One of the potential trade candidates in Detroit is All-Star power forward Blake Griffin. According to Fadeaway World, the Pistons could explore trading Griffin to the Boston Celtics in exchange for a trade package centered on former No. 3 overall pick Jaylen Brown.

“With Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson both set to become free agents at the end of this season, it would make a lot of sense for the Detroit Pistons to rebuild. Blake Griffin is the team’s most valuable trade asset and trading him to the Celtics in exchange for Brown and the plethora of young talent on that team would not only accelerate the rebuild, but it would also give you a player to build your team around.”

Trading Blake Griffin for Jaylen Brown makes a lot of sense for the Pistons and the Celtics. For the Pistons, the deal would allow them to unload Griffin and the three years and $109.3 million left on his contract, while acquiring a young and promising talent who could become the centerpiece of the next title-contending team they will try to build. Since being selected as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Brown has already shown lots of superstar potentials. Being traded to a team where he could receive a more significant role on the offensive end of the floor could speed up his development into a legitimate NBA superstar in the league.

Meanwhile, the potential acquisition of Blake Griffin would undeniably give the Celtics a strong chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title in the 2019-20 NBA season. Griffin would be an incredible addition to the Celtics, giving them an All-Star caliber big man who can make plays for his teammates and knock down shots from beyond the arc. Last season, the 30-year-old power forward averaged 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 5.4 assists while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 36.2 percent from beyond the arc.