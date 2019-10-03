‘The Conners’ Spoilers: Becky’s Surprising Reaction To Dan’s Potential New Love Interest

Fans of ABC’s The Conners will be shocked at Becky’s surprising reaction to her father Dan’s potential new love interest after the death of his beloved wife and Becky’s mother Roseanne in the show’s first season.

The character of Louise, portrayed by television star Katey Sagal, was introduced during Season 1 of the series as an old childhood friend of both Dan (John Goodman) and his late wife Roseanne. Louise now runs the Mexican restaurant where the couple’s daughter Becky (Lecy Goranson) works as a waitress.

TV Line reported that the flirting between Louise and Dan in the show’s first season will shift the dynamic of both Becky’s relationship with her father and her boss as the series moves forward into its second season.

Being both her boss and her father’s new friend, Louise’s addition to the family dynamic has complicated new mom Becky’s life further. “It’s complicated because she knows Louise has some kind of relationship with Dan,” actress Lecy Goranson explained to TV Line. “And Becky and Dan are very close. [Also], Becky really needs to appeal to Louise because she really needs work. She needs shifts, she needs money. And that’s now the power gal who can give her that. Does she go through her dad to get to Louise? Or does she just approach her [directly]?”

Since the show’s premiere, Becky already has had to deal with the loss of her mom to drug addiction as well as an unplanned pregnancy with its potential dangers because of her advanced age. She also is upset that her life has not gone exactly as planned after the death of her childhood sweetheart Mark and her limited prospects financially. She also had to face how her personal history, including her drinking and some of her other unhealthy behaviors, may have contributed to her daughter’s premature birth.

The premiere caught up with the beloved family a few months after the events of the Season 1 finale and dropped a vague reference to fallen matriarch Roseanne Conner with the reveal of the baby’s name. Becky gave birth to a daughter she named Beverly Rose, after her beloved Grandmother and mother.

The series second episode saw Darlene (Sara Gilbert) struggling to decide if she should return to the comfort of her childhood sweetheart and ex-husband David’s (Johnny Galecki) arms, or if she should remain in her new relationship with her boss Ben (Jay R. Ferguson). The show tackled the topic of LGBTQ relationships when Darlene and David’s son Mark (Ames McNamara) kissed another boy at school, getting in trouble for a public display of affection towards another classmate.

Mark was crushed even further after realizing that once in the spotlight of attention of the school and his grandmother for kissing Mark, the young man, Austin, lied and said he was not gay, prompting Mark to want to change his flamboyant way of dressing to fit in and be like the other kids.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the series’ fans want to see Darlene end up with her new love interest Ben as the series moves forward with their storyline. Time will tell to see if the fans’ wishes are granted.

The Conners airs Tuesdays on ABC.