Ariana Grande Sends Fans Into A Frenzy As She Shows Off Different Look

Ariana's fans went into meltdown mode after seeing her new look.

Ariana Grande recently whipped fans into a serious frenzy as she showed off a different look. The stunning star surprised fans during her recent tour stops in Europe – where she’s currently performing as part of her huge “Sweetener World Tour” – as she decided to ditch her signature scraped back ponytail to let her long brunette hair flow down.

As reported by Elle this week, the star swapped out her signature ‘do during shows in European cities such as Hamburg, Germany, and the photos of the star sans her long ponytail quickly swept across the web.

Grande’s millions of fans most definitely took notice of the change and weren’t afraid to share their thoughts about the “thank u, next” singer changing things up for her latest tour stops on social media.

“Couldn’t be happier that ariana had her hair down in hamburg,” one fan tweeted, adding, “ariana with her hair down. that’s it. that’s the tweet.”

“Ariana with her hair down… you glow girl,” another person wrote on the social media site, while a third wrote, “I’ll never get over ariana with her hair down.. that’s a LOOK.”

Many others also took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the star’s big hair change.

Can we just appreciate this look. Ariana looks so good with her hair down. She's a queen ???? #SWTHamburg pic.twitter.com/KiVxClhBmv — Kaniel (@Jatchs) October 1, 2019

she is insane and the power she holds with hair down.. wow @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/omRPj3EVXb — leona 5 (@buterawoah) October 1, 2019

the way i was jumping up and down like an idiot when i saw miss ponytail had her hair down for #SWTHamburg @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/PIO7nMV5to — Jente ♡ met Little Mix (@2gaga4grande) October 2, 2019

hair down ariana. a blessing — gul (@notearsrosie) October 2, 2019

funny story. i was looking for ariana so long when god is a woman started cause i didn‘t expect her to have her hair down at all ???? — ⚡️ | 7 days (@theneedyway) October 2, 2019

Ariana with her hair down I fckn love it <3 — Easey PERRY CHRISBERRY ???? (@HypeKaty) October 2, 2019

The big hair change up comes shortly after fans initially encouraged Grande to cancel the remainder of her tour after it was revealed that she would be pulling the plug on meet-and-greets before her show.

As The Inquisitr reported last month, Grande’s team confirmed that she would no longer be meeting fans on her tour stops in Europe in order to “preserve her voice and energy.”

Loading...

The announcement came after a tough time for the star as she told fans on social media just days earlier that her “anxiety and depression” were “at an all time high.”

But while Ariana didn’t cancel the remainder of her tour dates, her new hairstyle change is actually pretty significant for the star. She’s revealed multiple times on the past that her signature ponytail makes her feel confident and even jokingly called it “true love” in a 2016 interview with Byrdie.

“I had no idea that it was going to become, like, a thing,” Grande admitted of her signature style in the interview. “It’s how I like my hair. It’s how I’ve always liked my hair.”