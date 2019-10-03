Abby Dowse Rocks Skimpy Latex Bikini & Thigh-High Boots In Latest Snap

Abby Dowse has been putting extra time in at the gym, and on Thursday, she showed off the fruits of her labor in an Instagram update that involved latex and fishnet — and she totally rocked the look.

In the sexy selfie, Abby was standing inside near a window. She wore a black latex bikini and a pair of thigh-high, fishnet boots. The bikini featured a bandeau-style top and high-cut bottoms — a combination that showcased Abby’s fit figure. The piece covered very little skin, giving viewers a nice look at Abby’s ample cleavage, chiseled abs and curvy hips. Abby added even more sex appeal to the outfit with the seductive high-heeled boots that laced all the way up her long legs from her brightly painted toenails to the middle of her thighs.

The blond beauty went with a light and natural look to her makeup. She accessorized the look with two dainty gold necklaces. She opted for straight hair that fell down over her shoulders as she gave the camera a serious look.

In the post’s caption, Abby said that her work in the gym had been paying off — especially the work she had been doing on her legs.

Abby’s fans went wild over the snap, with some telling her it was her best to date.

“It’s crazy how everyday you take the new hottest picture of all time,” commend one admirer.

“Your best post ever. Dammm girl,” one follower wrote.

Other fans raved over Abby’s fabulous figure.

“Yass babe you look incredible,” said one fan, who added fire and smiley face emoji.

One fan told Abby that her body was a work of art.

“Those legs,” commented one fan.

“This latex style bikini is crazy hot on you,” one fan wrote.

Loading...

There isn’t much that doesn’t look hot on the Instagram sensation. In fact, she can make just about anything look good — and she does not shy away from showing off her skin. She seems to prefer wearing skimpy bikinis and lingerie when showing off her physique, but she models a variety of apparel from many fashion outlets. As The Inquisitr reported in September, she looked amazing in a tie-dyed, one-piece swimsuit.

Earlier in the summer, she showed off her long, lean legs in a skintight pair of pants that seemed to be made just for her body.

Fans wanting to see what Abby will wear next can follow her Instagram account.