Chelsea Handler Wears Nothing But A Towel In Sassy Pic Of Toned Backside

Comedienne Chelsea Handler has posted the sassiest Instagram pic ever, wearing nothing but a white towel while on vacation in Tasmania. She also posed a very important question to her followers, wondering why she doesn’t have a love of her own.

In the photo, Chelsea can be seen looking out over the backyard area of her hotel room. Her face cannot be seen and her blonde locks are tied up in a ponytail. Her buttocks, toned thighs and calves are prominently displayed for the camera.

The 44-year-old funny lady is single and ready to mingle after dating men such as rapper 50 Cent, celebrity chef Bobby Flay, Former chairman of NBC Broadcasting Ted Harbert, and businessman Andre Balazs.

Fans weighed in on the comedienne’s chances for love, offering up inspiring words of wisdom in the comments section of her hot Instagram photo.

The most hilarious was a comment made by the wife of fellow comedian Jerry Seinfeld, Jessica Seinfeld, who told Chelsea “I’d hit it.”

Many celebrities also weighed in on the photo, including Will and Grace star Debra Messing who remarked, “I can’t believe it either. Look at that a**!”

Actress Jessica Alba quipped, “buns” and model Molly Sims asked pal Chelsea, “Chels, I thought this pic was only for me!!!”

Women’s Health Magazine reported that Chelsea puts in hours of work on her body with her personal trainer Ben Bruno, posting videos of her tough workout sessions. She quipped that she uses Bruno as her personal trainer because she “can’t find anyone else.”

Chelsea said in her latest book Life With Be The Death of Me that she prefers dating men that are older than her, but revealed her attraction to them has now become a problem at her age. She joked that men that are 20 years older than her are now in their 60s, which is a bit too old for her, so she has had to scale back her age gap substantially.

The comedienne also said in her book that she is not opposed to dating younger men as well but is looking for someone that is sure of themselves otherwise the relationship will be mostly about their looks and their bodies and she admits she quickly loses interest according to an excerpt from the publication to Refinery 29.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Chelsea continues to bite back at the current White House administration, including Donald Trump, for their current actions. In her Netflix documentary called Hello Privilege, It’s Me, Chelsea, the comedienne said that she thinks the president is “the pinnacle of “white privilege” and feels “nauseous” talking about him.