Carrie Underwood Flaunts Insanely Toned Legs In New York City

Carrie flashed her seriously toned legs during a sold out show at Madison Square Garden.

Carrie Underwood is showing off her insanely toned legs in a mini dress in new shots taken during the latest stop on her “Cry Pretty Tour 360” during a sold out stop at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on October 2. In stunning new photos shared by the world-famous arena on Instagram, Underwood’s long and leans legs were on full display as she wowed the crowd belting out her hits in a sparkly silver mini-dress.

With her signature long blonde hair flowing down, the mom of two flashed her pins in the sparkly wrap dress as she performed in the round for the sold out crowd of East Coast fans.

The first in the batch upload showed Underwood with her left arm up in the air as she stood on the center stage while fireworks went off either side of her.

The “Cry Pretty” singer paired the sparkly number with a pair of matching silver boot heels as she held the microphone up to her mouth to dazzled New York City with her powerful vocals.

The other shots in the upload gave fans a better look at her impressive stage and equally impressive crowd, showing the thousands who attended the show watching the American Idol Season 4 winner do what she does best.

Carrie shared her own photo from the show on her own Instagram account, where she also thanked fans for turning out while admitting that the Madison Square Garden crowd was one of the loudest she’d experienced on the tour so far.

“Madison. Square. Garden. I’m not sure we’ve ever felt more loved than we did tonight,” she wrote in the caption. “I’m pretty sure I’m not going to be able to sleep!” The “Southbound” singer also added the hashtags #Giddy and #Cloud9.

Fans were clearly loving the show, as many replied to the same message posted to Twitter with heaps of praise.

You were incredible tonight???????? — Rachael Ellenbogen ➡ #NYCC (@TheRachaelE) October 3, 2019

I'll remember this night forever — EmilyFontana (@FontanaEmily) October 3, 2019

Thank you for an amazing night. Third time seeing you and it gets better each time. It’s worth not getting any sleep tonight. #cryprettytour360 @MaddieandTae & @runawayjune you were awesome — Tara G (@yankeefan017) October 3, 2019

Thank you for an amazing night!! You are incredible @carrieunderwood — Ashley (@italiangem3737) October 3, 2019

Thank you for tonight. It was one of the best nights of my life. It was my dads birthday and I lost him a year ago. You helped me in ways I don’t even understand. #CryPrettyTour360 #originalCareBear — Steffanie Blum ????️‍???? (@steffblum) October 3, 2019

Carrie’s been putting all her hard work in the gym on display in several of her sassy stage costumes over the past several months ever since she hit the road for the “Cry Pretty Tour 360” back in May.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the star flashed her toned legs in a mini-dress in a shot posted online by her athleisure range, Calia by Carrie Underwood. In that snap, Underwood showed some skin in a purple mini-dress.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

The talented performer will soon be gearing up for the 2019 CMA Awards, which she’ll host alongside Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire in November.

“I feel like the three of us love what we do so much, and we love country music and it means something I feel like, to have us up there on that stage kind of driving the bus for the evening and setting the tone,” Carrie said of hosting the big show with her fellow females, per PopCulture.