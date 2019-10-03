Jinger Duggar’s Latest Instagram Post Has Fans Asking About Her Halloween Plans

Jinger Duggar shared a photo of Felicity that has fans wondering whether the little girl will get to go trick-or-treating this year.

Jinger Duggar’s daughter looks pretty pleased to be sitting next to a pumpkin in one of her mother’s recent Instagram posts, so now some Duggar fans are hoping that Felicity will get to dress up in a Halloween costume this year.

On Wednesday, Jinger Duggar took to Instagram to share a snapshot of her 1-year-old daughter posing with a perfect pumpkin. Most of Felicity’s body is covered up by the large orange squash, but the top of her adorable floral dress is visible. She has a bow in her dark blonde hair, and she’s gazing off to her right instead of looking directly at the camera.

The pumpkin isn’t a jack-o’-lantern, but even though it hasn’t been turned into a Halloween decoration with a spooky smiling face, this hasn’t stopped Jinger’s Instagram followers from wondering whether her photo is a sign that she and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, will take their daughter out trick-or-treating for the first time this year.

“What costume will she wear for Halloween and Trick or Treating?” read one response to the cute photo.

“Do you guys celebrate Halloween? I always was curious,” asked another fan.

Jinger did reference her love of the month of October in the caption of her post, but she didn’t respond to any of the questions about Halloween.

According to In Touch Weekly, Jinger’s mother, Michelle Duggar, once confirmed that her family does not celebrate Halloween. The vague reason she gave for this is that she doesn’t like the “things that go on during Halloween,” but it seems that her and her husband’s religious beliefs were partially to blame for their 19 children missing out on getting bagfuls of sweets on Halloween night.

The Duggars are extremely conservative Independent Baptists who have a strong aversion to many secular things, but they may find Halloween particularly offensive because they don’t like witches, magic, and sorcery. In their book Growing Up Duggar, Jinger and her sisters wrote that these things are “all part of a demonic realm that God wants us to stay away from.” In other words, their parents did not want them hanging out with kids dressed up like Hermoine Granger, Gandalf, or Tinkerbell.

Jinger did get to attend fall festivals at church and visit pumpkin patches growing up, so this helped to instill a love of autumn in the Duggar daughter. But those who are disappointed that her pumpkin picture doesn’t necessarily mean that she’ll dress Felicity up for Halloween this year shouldn’t lose hope just yet.

As many of Jinger’s Instagram followers pointed out, the quote in her post is from the secular book Anne of Green Gables, and Jinger has been introducing her daughter to other secular forms of entertainment, like the viral “Baby Shark” song and the Universal Studios theme park. So who knows? Maybe fans will get to see the little girl dressed up like a pig-tailed Anne Shirley or a little yellow shark on October 31.