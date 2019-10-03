Rita Ora Stuns In Low-Cut Short Dress & Latex Gloves

Rita Ora wore a Miuccia Prada outfit and felt honored to be wearing something from their collection.

The “I Will Never Let You Down” songstress attended one of their fashion shows and stunned in an eye-catching garment. Ora wore a low-cut mini dress that had jewels embroidered around it. She accessorized her neck with a thick sparkly necklace but kept her chest bare. At the end of the garment, it had a big black bow to give it that finishing touch. She paired the bow with black latex gloves and a number of silver bracelets.

Rita is known for changing up her hairstyle all the time and wore her locks up in a ponytail. She had her baby hairs slicked and curled down onto her face, which gave her some edge.

In a number of shots shared with her Instagram account, Ora was seen in a pair of big round sunglasses in some shots. It seems at the actual event, she didn’t wear them as she posed without.

In the space of 17 hours, her post racked up more than 188,000 likes, proving to be a hit with her followers.

The “Let You Love Me” songstress is notorious for her fashion photos on Instagram and continues to impress her fans. Previously, The Inquisitr reported Rita in a stripey dress while wearing a semi-sheer bucket hat. Despite being on a flight, she still looked fabulous and on top of her A-game.

To date, Rita has released two studio albums since 2012 — Ora and Phoenix.

Ora has achieved four No. 1 singles — “Hot Right Now” with DJ Fresh, “R.I.P.” featuring Tinie Tempah, “How We Do (Party),” and “I Will Never Let You Down” — and has racked up a total of 13 top 10 hits, making her the only British female solo artist to have so many entries in the top 10, per The Official Charts.

On Spotify, Rita currently has more than 21.2 million monthly listeners playing her songs around the world. Her most popular song on the app at the moment is “Ritual,” her collaboration with Tiesto and Jonas Blue.

She also acts and is most known for role as Mia Grey in the Fifty Shades movies — Fifty Shades of Grey, Fifty Shades Darker, and Fifty Shades Freed. Earlier this year, she played Dr. Ann Laurent in Pokémon Detective Pikachu.

