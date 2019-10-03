AEW Rumors: Former WWE Star Might Have Teased Move To AEW In Recent Tweet

Wednesday night’s premiere episode of AEW: Dynamite on TNT didn’t just prove to be a memorable one in terms of its matches. Aside from showcasing former WWE superstars such as Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley (formerly Dean Ambrose) as long expected, Dynamite‘s premiere also featured the official All Elite Wrestling debut of Jake Hager, who had previously starred for WWE under the ring name Jack Swagger. As it stands, there might be another wrestler hoping to join the likes of Jericho, Moxley, Hager, and AEW co-executive vice president Cody Rhodes as the latest WWE alumnus to take their talents to the upstart promotion.

In a Twitter post shared on Wednesday night, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Austin Aries sent his best wishes to the crew behind AEW: Dynamite, also asking his followers if they’re watching the show’s debut episode on TNT. What seemed to stand out, however, was the fact that Aries was wearing a t-shirt with the “I’m With AEW” hashtag, describing the shirt with a fire emoji and using its hashtag among the many wrestling-related ones he included in his post.

As suggested by the replies to Aries’ tweet, many of his fans are hoping to see him join the AEW roster at some point in the future. As speculated by WrestlingNews.co, the fact that he was proudly wearing an AEW shirt might tease at his future career plans, though it’s “more than likely” that he was just “having fun” on social media and trolling wrestling fans who want to see the fledgling company bolster its roster with even more proven talent.

Loading...

Apart from his brief stint in WWE, which ended in 2017, Aries is arguably best-known for his runs on TNA/Impact Wrestling, where he became Impact Grand Champion shortly after rejoining the company, per Sportskeeda. Currently, Aries is working for Major League Wrestling (MLW), where he is currently in the middle of a feud with independent wrestling veteran Teddy Hart over the promotion’s Middleweight Championship.

It’s unclear whether AEW has any interest in signing Aries, who turned 41-years-old earlier this year and has an extensive resume wrestling for various promotions apart from the ones mentioned above. Young Bucks member and AEW co-executive vice president Nick Jackson suggested last month — a few weeks before Hager’s debut on Dynamite — that the company has a “full roster” and has enough people on board to do a weekly television show, as quoted by Ringside News. He did, however, tease the possibility of making room for a “big, big name” on the roster, if such an opportunity arises.