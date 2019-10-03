Scott Disick Shares Rare Selfie With Model Girlfriend Sofia Richie

Scott Disick is not really one to show love and affection for his girlfriend Sofia Richie on social media.

But on Wednesday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star decided to take to his Instagram page to share a rare selfie with his partner of two years — and as you would expect, they both look great! Despite the fact that Sofia’s couple photos are obviously more carefully curated, Scott’s choice offered a peek at what a candid moment between the duo looks like.

Lionel Richie’s daughter smiled broadly for the impromptu selfie, and she appeared to be donning very little makeup so that her naturally gorgeous facial features could fully shine. The blonde beauty wore her long hair down in a messy style, but she made sure to bring some pizzazz to her look by rocking a massive cheetah-print wide-brimmed hat. Sofia also appeared to be wearing a yellow top with black stripes across the shoulders.

Scott stood next to his model babe looking much more serious, putting on a very inscrutable expression and hiding his eyes behind a pair of cool sunglasses. As per usual, his hair and beard were groomed to perfection, and he appeared to be wearing a black t-shirt and a caramel-colored jacket on top. Behind the couple, there were several sunglasses displayed on a shelf, which indicates that they might have gone out for a bit of shopping.

The new snap was an instant hit among the pair’s fans, as it racked up almost 300,000 likes and nearly 2,000 comments in just a few hours. Many of Scott’s 22.8 million Instagram followers also took to the comment section to praise not only their looks but their inspiring relationship.

“Lol such a random pic,” Sofia wrote, followed by a heart-eyed emoji. One online user said, “love you guys,” while someone else told Scott his girlfriend was “a keeper.” “Love it when u post pics w her!,” someone added.

As many fans will know, the couple share a 15-year age gap, as Sofia just turned 21, while Scott turned 36 earlier this year. When they started dating back in 2017, they suffered major backlash from those who did not believe the relationship would last, claiming that the reality TV star was only looking for a rebound following the end of his decade-long romance with Kourtney Kardashian.

Despite still facing plenty of criticism to this day, it seems like their bond is only growing stronger. Kourtney herself has also moved on, and was even recently spotted going for a stroll with her ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.