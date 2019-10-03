Nicole Scherzinger Shows Off Curves In Low-Cut Two-Piece

The Masked Singer judge, Nicole Scherzinger has treated fans to a set of photos in an orange two-piece and looks very sassy.

The “Don’t Hold Your Breath” hitmaker is posing by a door that has a sign saying “fashion nails” above it. The top half of her garment is very low-cut and shows off her bare chest and a lot of cleavage. Her brunette locks are down and wavy, looking very natural. In the first snap, she is stood against the wall, looking pretty into the camera lens. In the second, Scherzinger is looking more playful with one hand on her hip and the other raised near her mouth. The outfit is very fitted and shows off her curvy figure.

For her caption, she has referenced lyrics from one of Todrick Hall’s songs which mentions nails, hair, hips, and heels.

In the space of six hours, her post racked up more than 67,000 likes, proving to be popular with her millions of followers.

“YOU LOOK SO GORGEOUSSSSSS!!!!!” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Damn, girl… flawless,” another shared.

“Damm that body,” a third mentioned.

“Looking amazing as always!!! Very beautiful,” a fourth follower remarked.

You’re the princess Disney doesn’t have. I love you so much, Nicole!” a fifth fan commented.

Scherzinger is no stranger to putting on a chesty display as she posed in a skintight white dress before an episode of The Masked Singer, which The Inquisitr reported.

The second season of the show is currently being aired and has been successful already. The “Your Love” songstress shared on Instagram that the first episode went to No. 1 while she pouted directly to the camera on a swing, per The Inquisitr. She wore a silk dress and had a beautiful view behind her.

“Oh my gosh, guys! Just heard that the @maskedsingerfox was #1 from last night’s premiere!! I’m literally jumping from joy and so grateful for everyone who watched and supported the show. Big kisses to everyone who supported us!” she wrote.

Nicole currently has a very busy career on TV as she is also a judge on Australia’s Got Talent and will be returning to the upcoming season of The X Factor in the U.K. which will be a celebrity special.

She first became a household name when she joined the Pussycat Dolls and became the lead singer. On Spotify, the group still has a loyal following with over 6.2 million monthly listeners.

To stay up to date with Nicole, follow her Instagram account.