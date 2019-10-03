Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Rocks A String Bikini In Sizzling Instagram Photos

Reginae Carter's followers think that her bikini body is the best post-breakup revenge.

Lil Wayne’s 20-year-old daughter, Reginae Carter, is showing everyone that she’s unbothered by her breakup from 28-year-old rapper YFN Lucci.

Fall might be here, but Reginae Carter is still serving up sexy swimsuit snapshots over on her Instagram page. The Atlanta, Georgia native is currently soaking up the sun in Spain, and her 4.5 million followers can’t seem to get enough of her hot vacation pictures. On Tuesday, she really raised the temperature on her Instagram page with a slideshow of three bikini photos that were taken on a boat.

In the images, the former Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta star is leaning against the railing of the vessel and posing in front of a gorgeous backdrop of blue waves. The shore is visible behind her, but she seems to be pretty far out at sea.

Reginae is rocking a string bikini featuring a black and white zebra stripe pattern. In her first photo, she’s raising her left hand over her head, causing the slightest hint of underboob to peek out from beneath her triangle top. In the second snapshot, she’s giving her followers an eyeful of cleavage by leaning towards the camera and gazing at it intently from behind her aviator shades. In the third image, Reginae is casually leaning against the rail of the boat with her head turned toward the camera.

In response to the bikini photos, Reginae Carter’s followers flooded her comments section with heart-eye emojis, and they pressed the like button on her post over 200,000 times. They also shared their thoughts on how amazing she looks in her bathing suit.

“Nae just getting finer and finer,” wrote one fan.

“Sis giving body,” another commented.

Some fans also joked that the sexy snapshots are going to make Reginae’s ex regret losing her.

“This why lucci crying bestie you fine,” read one remark.

“Yesssss lucci crying in the car,” wrote another admirer.

Back in August, Reginae’s mother, Toya Wright, confirmed that her daughter had split from YFN Lucci. As reported by BET, Toya had warned Reginae against getting involved with the rapper, saying that she didn’t like the eight-year age difference between the couple and the fact that Lucci already had four kids. She brought up her own past relationship with Lil Wayne while making her case.

“You know how I feel about that whole rapper thing… I dated your dad when I was younger than that and there’s a whole lot that comes with that lifestyle,” Toya said. “And that’s the last thing I want or any mother want.”

Reginae Carter has talked about how difficult it’s been for her growing up in the spotlight, and it was likely very hard for her to go through a breakup with a high-profile rapper. Luckily, it looks like she has plenty of supportive fans who are sending her nothing but positive vibes, and she seems ready to enjoy being young and single.