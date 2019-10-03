Bikini Queen Elizabeth Hurley Spills Her Unusual Fitness Secrets, And They Involve A Chainsaw

Ageless actress Elizabeth Hurley isn't a fan of going to the gym.

Elizabeth Hurley might be 54 years old, but she’s been giving Instagram models a third of her age a run for their money with her sexy bikini photos.

The Austin Powers actress recently talked to Extra about her secret to staying fit in her 50s, which is something many of her fans are likely dying to know after seeing how fabulous she looks in a swimsuit. She owns her own swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, and she often models her brand’s bathing suits herself. Her 1.4 million followers seem to agree that her fit figure is the perfect promotional tool for her teeny string bikinis, but Elizabeth doesn’t spend ours at the gym getting her body beach-ready.

The actress revealed that she is active, but instead of lifting weights and spending hours on a treadmill or stationary bike, she uses unconventional machines to stay fit. Some of them are also potentially dangerous, but she’s accomplishing two goals while she burns calories: She’s getting a workout, and she’s beautifying the area around her sprawling estate in the English countryside.

“I don’t work out, per se, but I am very active,” Hurley said. “I do a lot of exercise, but it’s really the gardening… cutting down a hedge, using my chainsaw to cut down a tree, logging, all of that stuff I do. So, I’m very active.”

Gardening doesn’t just give Elizabeth Hurley a good workout. During an interview with The Cut, she revealed that another secret to her ageless beauty is what she puts into her body, and she prefers fresh fruits and vegetables. The Royals actress said that she and her family enjoy eating the produce that she works hard to grow all summer long. She also purchases vegetables and meats from local farmers around her home in Hertfordshire, and she does her best to avoid foods with “a lot of chemicals or additives.”

Elizabeth believes that drinking a cup of hot water mixed with apple cider vinegar every other day helps get her metabolism going, and as far as her youthful, glowing skin is concerned, she has a few products that she’s been using for years. She recently mentioned one of her favorites during an interview with Yahoo! Lifestyle, which is Estée Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair serum.

Hurley, who is the face of Estée Lauder’s Breast Cancer Campaign, says that she was given her first bottle of the product when she joined the beauty company in 1995, and she’s “used it religiously twice a day ever since.”

During the month of October, a portion of all proceeds from the serum’s sales will benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, which is another reason for the breast cancer awareness advocate to love it.