Lizzo Sizzles In Topless Selfie Video & Jokes That She ‘Got To Cuddle Some Puppies Today’

Lizzo is keeping her 5.6 million Instagram fans entertained with a steady stream of new updates. This included a post late in September when she showed off her assets while drinking champagne straight from the bottle.

Since then, the musician has shared a topless selfie video, which was posted several days ago. It showed Lizzo going topless while giving smoldering looks for the camera. She wore her hair down in a middle part as the curls cascaded down in front of her shoulders. Her locks helped to censor her chest, although she also placed her hand on her bare chest.

Throughout the clip, Lizzo could be seen playing with her hair, while alternating between giving a slight smile and looking coy.

Her makeup popped, as she rocked metallic eyeshadow. This included a dab of bright green makeup on her lower, inner lids, which was complemented by a dash of purple, metallic eyeshadow. The rest of her makeup included pink blush and a nude-toned lipstick.

Her captions seemingly referred to her chest, as some of her fans mentioned it in their comments.

“Where are the puppies lizzo,” asked a fan.

Others showered the musician with their compliments.

“It’s been maybe 2 seconds and you’re probs at 2million likes and 2 million comments,” said a follower.

The follower was exaggerating the numbers, but the post appeared to be a hit, as it’s been watched over two million times so far.

Fans continued to send love to Lizzo.

“I LIVE FOR YOUR CONFIDENCE,” exclaimed another follower.

“Queen you’re everything and more to me, i already loved my skin but you put on for the big girl culture,” said a fan.

“SO EXITED TO SEE YOU IN A FEW MINUTES!!!” said another fan, who was apparently at one of her shows.

Currently, Lizzo is on tour, and is due to perform in various Texan cities, Missouri, and Minnesota in the next week or so.

In addition to the selfie video, Lizzo’s been sharing other updates too. This included a couple of selfies of a new hairstyle, which she debuted yesterday in an Instagram post.

The first two photos were close-ups of her face, as she rocked the colorful hair and eye-catching makeup. She sported hot pink eyeshadow, which she mixed with a pop of yellow on her lower lids.

The final photo of the set showed the musician from further back, as she was spotted in a black bodysuit with lace accents on the neckline. Her hair cascaded down her shoulders, and it featured dark to light purple hues.

This update was liked over 320,000 times.