Gwen Stefani Reacts To Carly Rae Jepsen’s ‘Don’t Speak’ Cover

One of Gwen Stefani's most popular songs is having a major moment right now.

Gwen Stefani recently took to Twitter to share her thoughts on Carly Rae Jepsen’s cover of the 1996 No Doubt song “Don’t Speak.”

Carly Rae Jepsen recorded the “Don’t Speak” cover for Spotify’s Single series, and The A.V. Club describes it as a “carbon copy” of the original. However, while Gwen Stefani and No Doubt made a name for themselves with the heart-wrenching song about heartbreak, Carly is best known for her upbeat, optimistic breakout single, “Call Me Maybe.”

Viral songs like “Call Me Maybe” weren’t a thing back when “Don’t Speak” first hit the airwaves because there was no Twitter, Facebook, or YouTube for No Doubt to use to promote the breakup tune. However, it still became a massive hit, and there’s no doubt that it’s still incredibly popular today. Over two decades after its release, modern-day musicians like Jepsen are still covering the song.

In “Call Me Maybe,” a chirpy, flirty Carly sings about giving a guy her number in hopes that she’ll get a phone call from him soon, whereas the defiant Gwen of the “Spiderwebs” era would rather tell a potential suitor to leave her a message so that she could call him back at her leisure. However, while Carly’s brand of pop is slightly different than Gwen’s, the 50-year-old No Doubt frontwoman let the 33-year-old singer know that she’s a fan of her “Don’t Speak” cover.

“Blown away by this cover of #DontSpeak,” Gwen tweeted. “I can’t believe what a life this song has had?! gx #cover #music #ericstefani #brother #nodoubt #lovethissomuch

@carlyraejepsen.”

“Don’t Speak” has been getting quite a bit of attention lately, thanks to Gwen Stefani’s gig as a coach on The Voice. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen’s romantic companion and co-coach on the NBC singing competition, Blake Shelton, recently had the button on his chair rigged so that “Don’t Speak” would play whenever his main nemesis on the show, Kelly Clarkson, tried to speak. His goal was to silence her so that she couldn’t successfully convince aspiring music stars to join her team.

Gwen also talked about the song’s origins during John Legend’s The Voice aftershow, Trailer Talk. She revealed that the first version of the song was written by her brother, Eric Stefani, and it originally had a “really long verse.” No Doubt’s record company didn’t like it, so the frustrated songwriter agreed to cut it down. Gwen’s contribution to the lyrics came shortly afterward when she got dumped by bandmate Tony Kanal, who Blake Shelton deemed a “moron” during the Trailer Talk interview.

“It was basically not a song about being dumped,” Gwen said of the first iteration of “Don’t Speak.”

She and her three co-coaches, Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson, sang their own cover of the song at the end of the interview.

You can listen to Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Don’t Speak” cover below.