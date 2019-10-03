Friday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Moves Out Of Brooke’s Home Shocker

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, October 4 tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will make a shocking decision that will have heads spinning. The dressmaker needs to make a choice between his family and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang), and Ridge will choose his family.

Ridge made a huge mistake the night that he decided to drown his sorrows. By the end of the night, he was sharing a bed with Shauna Forrester (Denise Richards). Although nothing romantic happened between the two of them, it doesn’t mean that Brooke even believes her husband. As far as she’s concerned, if he could lie about with whom he spent the night, he could also lie about what had happened between the sheets.

Ridge’s Stunning Realization About Brooke

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per She Knows Soaps, indicate that while Ridge and Brooke argue about his children, he will come to a stunning realization. Brooke will always give her children preference over his. She has proved time and again that she only looks out for the welfare of her own children and doesn’t care if they hurt Ridge’s children.

One of the people that they are currently fighting about is Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Although Thomas is on a downward spiral, Brooke doesn’t seem to understand that Ridge only wants to support his son so that he can get better. Granted, Ridge doesn’t seem to realize that Thomas’ mental health is far worse than he could ever have imagined, he still feels as if he needs to stand by his eldest child.

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) also doesn’t feel comfortable in Brooke’s house. It must be hard for her to visit her father at the Logan estate because Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and her baby are also there. She would, therefore, avoid Brooke’s house and rather let Ridge make the trip to the cliff house if he wants to see her or Kelly Spencer (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman).

Ridge is floored when Brooke confronts him about the night he spent with Shauna Fulton. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/KmCGTbxQhC #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/rUA6r0hGxz — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 2, 2019

Ridge Forrester’s Shocking Decision To Move Out

Ridge will make a shocking decision. If his son is not welcome in Brooke’s house, then he will no longer stay with his wife. He will announce his decision to move out and it will blow Brooke’s mind. She thought that she could force Ridge to always take her side, but will be stunned when he decides that he needs to put his children first.

Although it is unclear whether Ridge and Brooke are over, it is safe to say that their marriage is in deep trouble. If neither is willing to compromise, “Bridge” may well be doomed.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Shauna fantasizes about Ridge. pic.twitter.com/i2El2SLpsn — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 2, 2019

Steffy, Thomas, & Shauna Benefit From Ridge Shocker

When Ridge leaves the marital home, it will have far-reaching consequences. Obviously, it will have a negative impact on his marriage to Brooke. While the former chemist may feel that she was right about drawing boundaries to keep her family safe, she also alienated her husband. Brooke previously noted that she drove Ridge and Shauna both to drink on the same day. Now, it seems as if she went one step further. She chased her own husband away with her “sanctimonious” attitude.

Thomas and Steffy will be able to spend more time with their father. Thomas, especially, will take full advantage of the situation. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Thomas wants to be Forrester Creations’ CEO, as reported by The Inquisitr.

Now that Ridge will be out under Brooke’s watchful eye, Shauna will also have a shot with the dressmaker. There can be little doubt that she will try to put the moves on the man she thinks will make her dreams come true.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.