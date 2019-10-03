Emily Ratajkowski Shuts Down Instagram With Ultra-Racy Video, Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Plunging Monokini

The 'Sports Illustrated' bombshell brought Instagram to its knees with a sexy swimsuit video that showed her modeling a green leopard-print monokini.

Emily Ratajkowski certainly knows how to keep her Instagram followers glued to their screens. On Wednesday, the Instagram sensation drove fans into a frenzy with an ultra-racy video that saw her doing what she does best — modeling sexy swimwear. Shared on the Instagram page of her lingerie and swimwear brand, Inamorata Woman, the video reeled in some massive engagement, garnering a little shy of 110,000 likes overnight. By comparison, the majority of posts that populate the label’s newsfeed usually rack up between 3,000 and 5,000 likes — with some updates, typically those that feature Emily, raking in a few tens of thousands of likes.

As those who follow Emily on Instagram know all too well, the Sports Illustrated babe has turned bikini modeling into an art. Proving time and again that she is her brand’s best ambassador, the gorgeous supermodel attracts a lot of attention each time she appears before the camera while wearing Inamorata apparel. Her latest update was no exception, as fans flocked to the Inamorata page to watch Emily model a very revealing monokini — a green, low-cut, animal-print design that perfectly showcased her jaw-dropping curves.

As per usual, the brunette bombshell completely slayed the beach-babe look. Clad in the brand’s “Grandview” swimsuit, Emily offered fans a grand view of her incredible figure, putting her insane bikini body on full display in the skimpy beach item. Not one to shy away from flashing the skin in front of the camera, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model exposed all of her gorgeous curves, giving fans a 360-degree view of her scanty bathing suit.

Famous for her steamy photoshoots, Emily left very little to the imagination in the barely-there swimsuit. The 28-year-old hottie gave followers an eyeful of her deep cleavage, nearly busting out of the plunging monokini. Boasting a ridiculously low-cut neckline, which went all the way to her waist, the outrageous one-piece barely contained her busty assets. At the same time, the swimsuit featured high-cut bottoms that fully exposed her curvy hips, while also drawing attention to her sculpted thighs.

The video began innocently enough with Emily facing the camera as she showed off the animal-print bathing suit. Covered in countless leopard spots, the green number beautifully complemented her glowing tan and offered a copious view of her buxom curves. A delicate gold necklace adorned her decolletage, ensuring that everyone was eyeing her shapely chest.

As she looked directly into the lens with an intense gaze, the pillowy-lipped model hugged her own figure in a coquettish gesture that highlighted her hourglass frame. Then, she gently grazed her thighs with her fingertips as she let her arms fall down to her hips, and briefly tugged at her swimsuit with both hands, calling even further attention to her spectacular curves.

A moment later, Emily turned around to show off the daring bathing suit from the back, unabashedly showcasing her peachy posterior in the thong monokini. In a bid to add extra oomph to the already blazing video, she parted her legs in a provocative way, showcasing her unbelievable thigh gap. The end of the clip saw her turning her face to the camera once again – and flashing some major sideboob through the deep-cut swimsuit in the process.

Needless to say, the scorching clip had fans drooling over her hotness. Emily’s followers immediately took to the comments section to shower the supermodel with praise, complimenting both her fierce physique and her sexy swimsuit.

“Wow simply amazing you look incredible,” commented one person, adding a blowing-kiss emoji and a heart-eyes emoji to their post.

“Just stunning,” wrote another.

“I fainted though,” penned a third Instagram user.

“I’m dead,” quipped a fourth fan.

“Love this style & print,” read a fifth message, trailed by three heart-eyes emoji.

The latest update comes less than a week after Emily modeled the black “Grandview” swimsuit on Instagram.