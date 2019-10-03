Draya Michele Pushes Up Cleavage In Tiny Blue Top & Fans Are Calling Her Jasmine From ‘Aladdin’

Draya Michele isn’t shy about sharing sexy photos on Instagram. She’s proved that with plenty of posts of herself in revealing outfits, including a prior update where she was seen topless in a bathtub. But today, it was all about her outfit, as she showed off her chest and sported a look that had fans calling her “Jasmine” from Aladdin.

The social media update consisted of three photos, all of which were taken in front of a white wall. Draya rocked a blue outfit that appeared to be made out of velvet or another rich fabric. The top was structured like a bra, with added off-the-shoulder sleeves to complement the thick straps. The top was small, which meant that her cleavage was pushed up and she was able to flaunt her assets.

In addition, Michele rocked a skirt that was matching. It hugged all of her curves and rested on her belly button. She styled the look with a high, long ponytail and kept things simple with no accessories.

The first photo showed Michele standing with her left hand on the wall behind her, and her right arm extending out. She looked straight at the camera. The second photo was taken as Draya faced her left shoulder to the camera, and she placed her hand on the wall. And the final photo showed her simply standing, as she placed her right hand on her hip.

Fans had plenty of compliments for Draya in the comments section.

“Giving Jasmine from Aladdin vibes,” said a fan, whose sentiments were echoed by many others.

“OKAY PRINCESS JASMINE,” exclaimed another fan.

Others gushed about Draya’s good looks.

“Whew Chile!!!! My neckkkk,” joked a follower.

“I think I’m about to go into cardiac arrest I’m having heart palpitations looking at this,” said another follower.

“Caption = me every time I go out,” said an Instagram user.

Prior to this update, Michele shared a couple of photos of herself enjoying Paris, France. The first photo showed her walking in the street in front of a subway station, while the second photo showed her sitting at an outdoor cafe, holding a small cup in her hands.

Her outfit was a gray, plaid number. It was a jumpsuit with large lapels, which was cinched at the waist with a matching belt. She slicked her hair back, and accessorized with a pair of clear, aviator sunglasses.

Draya held a Fendi bag in her left hand while rocking Saint Laurent sandals.

This update received over 73,000 likes.