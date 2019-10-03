‘Game Of Thrones’ Director Admits That Final Season Appeared Rushed

Neil Marshall believes the characters got where they were supposed to go but the final season of 'Game of Thrones' felt rushed.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

The final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones consisted of a mere six episodes. While some of them were longer episodes, by the end of Season 8, many fans and critics were commenting on how rushed the season felt. Now, one of the directors of the hit epic fantasy series has come forward to agree with this opinion.

According to The Sun, Game of Thrones director, Neil Marshall, has commented on how rushed the final season appeared. Marshall directed such Game of Thrones quintessential episodes as “Blackwater” and “The Watchers on the Wall.”

Season 8 of Game of Thrones continued on with the battle to claim ownership of the Iron Throne and, therefore, Westeros. There were two main contenders: Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey). By the end of the season, Daenerys had gone mad and was killed by Jon Snow (Kit Harington). Cersei had also perished thanks to her devotion to maintain her position. The control of Westeros was then given mainly to Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright), with his sister, Sansa (Sophie Turner), taking ownership of the North. Many viewers felt that this was not the best choice for many of these characters.

Marshall, on the other hand, does believe that Season 8 of Game of Thrones ended up exactly where it should have. However, he did believe that the entire season felt rushed.

“Ultimately all the characters ended up where they were meant to be, but I think some of them got there in a bit of a rush,” Marshall told The Sun Online.

“I agree that it was a bit of a rush. It felt like things weren’t set up well enough. But they all ended up where they were meant to be, though, I got that.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the author of the book series on which HBO based their Game of Thrones TV series has also spoken out about the final season. In a recent interview, George R. R. Martin stated that he felt that the final season was not “completely faithful” to his book series.

Season 8 was the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. HBO is currently in production on a prequel series set in the same universe as Game of Thrones. However, this series has only filmed a pilot and has not been officially greenlit to series by HBO.