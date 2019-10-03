WWE Diva Mandy Rose Bares Her Backside In Flirty Royal Blue Bikini

WWE Diva Mandy Rose took to Instagram recently and thrilled her 1.9 million followers on the popular social media platform.

It looks like blue may be the professional wrestler’s color because The Inquisitr previously reported that she teased fans with a sneak peek of her Maxim Australia spread last week, and she wore a similar shade to her most recent share.

In the series of two images, Rose posed in front of a stormy looking sea. She wore a royal blue bikini. The scrunch style, high waisted bottoms bared her shapely backside, which fans appreciated. The matching string bikini top tied around her toned back and neck and in the front, the strategically placed fabric triangles protected her modesty while showing off her cleavage. The blonde bombshell’s waist-length hair fell in waves over one shoulder. On her face, she wore peach lipstick and peachy eyeshadow, which she framed with long, black eyelashes. Bronzed and highlighted cheeks completed the model’s makeup. She accessorized with a gold bracelet and large sparkly stud earrings.

The caption credited Shannon Laurine Photography with the pictures, and Rose hashtagged with mainstream Mandy and cover girl. Fans went wild for the sexy suit with more than 96,000 people showing appreciation by hitting the “like” button, and over 1,500 took the time to leave a supportive comment on the post too. Their enthusiasm showed the 2014 WBFF Bikini World Champion that she still has it when it comes to rocking a bikini.

At least one of the wrestler’s WWE co-stars also expressed her appreciation.

“Fav pic of you ever!” replied WWE superstar Billie Kay.

Fans also found the pictures to their liking.

“Beauty and perfection in this picture,” wrote one.

“Queen is always slaying,” a follower declared.

“Absolute perfection,” agreed a third.

“God’s Greatest Creation……” a fan replied echoing Rose’s tagline.

Many fans loved the look so much that they declared Rose the hottest wrestler on the whole WWE Divas roster earning plenty of likes and replies in the comments section. Some followers also wanted to detail’s on the wrestler’s bikini, but so far she hasn’t replied.

In her Instagram story, Rose discussed her new skincare line, Amarose Beauty. She also explained her contouring technique for her nose and admitted that if she goes too far, it can make her nose look fake. However, the wrestler insisted that her nose is real, and it is just heavy contouring that sometimes makes it appear as if she has had work done in that area. Finally, she shared a shot of her delicious-looking food at a bar.