Kylie Jenner Spreads Legs In Fiery Orange Jumpsuit Amidst News Of Travis Scott Split

Kylie Jenner is keeping up with her routine of posting alluring Instagram photos despite the news that she has broken up with the father of her child, Travis Scott. On Wednesday night, the reality TV star and makeup mogul posted a photo of herself squatting with her legs spread while wearing a sparkly orange jumpsuit. Based on the caption, the outfit seems to be inspired by this month’s spooky holiday, Halloween.

The photo attracted more than 220,000 likes and over 3,000 comments on Instagram within the first 20 minutes of posting.

In the comments, Kylie’s several adoring fans showered her with compliments. But there were some who seemed to have only one name on their minds, Travis Scott.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Travis and Kylie have reportedly chosen to “take a break.” Although the news broke yesterday, it looks like they actually made the decision a couple of weeks ago. The two share a daughter named Stormi Webster who is 1-years-old. The last time Travis and Kylie were seen together was at the premiere of his Netflix documentary, Look Mom, I Can Fly. Kylie also hasn’t posted any Instagram content that includes him since she posted a photo of them both from her Playboy spread. He’s also in her birthday recap video which she posted on August 30.

Neither of them has publicly commented on the news.

The last time the public heard serious rumblings of a rift between them was in February of this year when TMZ reported that Kylie had accused him of cheating. The accusation reportedly led to a huge fight. But all seemed well in the Jenner-Scott household until yesterday.

Despite the news of the breakup Kylie kept things business as usual on her Instagram page and did not address the story on the platform. This will come as no surprise to her fans since she has become known for being extremely private about her personal life. She famously never acknowledged that she was pregnant with Stormi until after the baby’s birth.

Loading...

Yesterday, she posted a photo of herself dressed in a dazzling gold gown with a high slit. She left the caption blank, except for a trophy emoji. An understandable choice since she looks to almost be cosplaying as one. As BuzzFeed reports, Kylie wore this outfit to Justin and Hailey Bieber’s second wedding. On social media, observers expressed outrage at the choice, insisting that the dress was too risque for the occasion and accusing her of trying to upstage the bride.